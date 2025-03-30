Turn Up The Flavor Of Your Cookies With One Flour Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can't go wrong with a basic cookie recipe, but if your normal flour, butter, and sugar combination isn't cutting it for you, there's one easy upgrade for added flavor. This simple switch-up doesn't you require you to buy any new ingredients for your next batch of cookies. Rather, simply toast your flour prior to baking with it, and you'll taste the transformation.

In baking, toasted flour may become your new best friend because it's an easy and straightforward way to deepen a cookie's flavor. That's because your standard all-purpose flour is relatively neutral, so toasting it ahead of time adds a subtle nuance and complexity to an otherwise ordinary flour base. Specifically, the effect materializes in tasting notes that are both nutty and earthy, somewhat reminiscent of caramel. Toasting your flour yields an outcome not unlike the process of browning butter.

Toasting flour doesn't have to be a production, either. You can buy pre-toasted flours, including versions of cassava and oat flour. However, it's just as easy to make your own. Simply choose you preferred toasting technique, and the byproduct will come together in a matter of minutes.