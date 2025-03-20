Review: Jeni's 2025 Spring Ice Cream Lineup Is A Huge Win – Here Are The Tasty Highlights
Jeni's Ice Creams began when founder Jeni Britton first opened an ice cream counter at North Market in Columbus, Ohio in 2002. Over 20 years later, that one counter has expanded into a booming brand that includes scoop shops around the country, nationwide availability in grocery stores, and a website that allows customers to have pints shipped right to their door. With its brightly colored packaging and flowing cursive logo above unique names, Jeni's many ice cream flavors are easy to spot at the store.
Not one to stick to a few basic flavors, Jeni's Ice Creams is constantly offering new and different products. The brand adds limited-time seasonal releases throughout the year, and has launched various items beyond a standard pint, as well. The most recent additions to this seasonal rotation are three new ice cream flavors, which makes up Jeni's 2025 spring collection.
I was able to try each of these new spring seasonal ice cream flavors, as well as several flavors from Jeni's new line of novelty ice cream bars. After previewing and sampling each of these new frozen delights, I can give you all the details on the brand's new 2025 spring releases before you fill your freezer shelves.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are the new flavors in Jeni's 2025 spring ice cream lineup?
The 2025 spring collection from Jeni's Ice Creams features three different ice cream flavors — Raspberry Rhubarb Delight, Citrus Glazed Pound Cake, and Tropical Bloom — which channel more than just the changing season. Each new ice cream flavor is inspired by 18th century gatherings, when people would meet and socialize in beautiful gardens surrounded by nature. How does that translate to ice cream? Think sweet berries, tart citrus, and herbal, floral notes. In short, the brand took these classic tastes and flavor combinations, and added a modern spin.
Meanwhile, Jeni's new ice cream bars aren't technically a new product, though this year's launch marks the first time they're being sold nationwide outside of its scoop shops. On that note, each of the new ice cream bar flavors offers a taste of nostalgia by tapping into an ice cream truck favorite, while making the experience of visiting a scoop shop a more portable treat.
Additionally, there are four ice cream bar flavors set for release this spring, including three that I sampled for this review: Vanilla Caramel Sundae, Dark Chocolate Bombe, and Passion Fruit Dreamsicle. A fourth flavor (Chocolate Churros & Cream) is set for release, as well, and will be sold exclusively at select Whole Foods locations; however, the delicious-sounding bar wasn't available for this tasting.
Availability and pricing
As a new trio of seasonal items, Jeni's 2025 spring collection will be for sale beginning on March 27. Each ice cream flavor will be available in scoop shops nationwide, for order via the website, and at select retail locations. As a limited-time collection, each flavor will be available for up to six weeks (approximately through April) or while supplies last.
Pints will be sold for $12 on the brand's website, though prices will likely vary in stores across the U.S. depending on the retailer. Of course, while Jeni's is an expensive ice cream brand, its careful sourcing and attention to detail are factors that can make you feel good about your purchase. As for the other releases, you may have already seen the brand's ice cream bars in stores, which started to roll out in January 2025 (with a broader distribution expected to happen by May of this year).
Since these aren't yet available online, you'll have to look for Jeni's ice cream bars at your local stores, or use the grocery locator on Jeni's website to find them. The bars are sold in a box of three, and priced around $8 to $9, depending on where you buy them. The Chocolate Churros & Cream flavor is set for release this spring, as well, and will be found exclusively at Whole Foods (presumably at a similar price as the other three flavors).
Taste Test: Raspberry Rhubarb Delight
Raspberry Rhubarb Delight is a pretty, two-tone pink ice cream, which features a thick rhubarb and raspberry jammy swirl in a creamy coriander ice cream base. Coriander and raspberry were flavors in one of Jeni's first ice creams, but this return has a new twist in rhubarb, which is a quintessential springtime flavor.
The sweet cream base is naturally tinted light pink from apple, radish, and black currant, but the flavor is all coriander. Coriander is a wonderful addition to desserts, because the earthy, slightly lemony kick allows it to complements fruity flavors while still staying in the background. That is exactly the effect that happens in this ice cream. Coriander oil is infused into the creamy base, and is the first thing you taste before raspberry (the strongest flavor) takes over.
Rhubarb gently moves in at the end, with a delicate twinge of acidity that gives the whole pint subtle cheesecake vibes. As a rhubarb lover, I would've loved a deeper hit of the unique vegetable (rhubarb is a vegetable, after all), or maybe a thicker ribbon of jam so I could pick out the raspberry more cleanly from it. Still, it's a minor point on an otherwise delicious and beautiful ice cream.
Taste Test: Citrus Glazed Pound Cake
If your grandmother ever made a pound cake or simple Bundt cake drenched with sweet-tart lemon icing, you'll understand the inspiration for this ice cream flavor. But Jeni's took it in a fairly modern direction with its Citrus Glazed Pound Cake. This 2025 spring flavor has a yuzu ice cream base, and is peppered with bits of vanilla poundcake and stripes of yellow lemon icing.
While yuzu fruit is important in Japanese cuisine, it's not as well-known in the U.S. The fruit has a unique taste with hints of lemon, orange, and grapefruit all mashed together. It's very citrusy but not overly sour, and has a floral aroma I find particularly inviting. The yuzu flavor is nicely balanced by the dairy in this to create a dense, creamy dessert — one with a bold taste minus the pucker. There's also cardamom in the ice cream, which is quite subtle, but works with the floral undertones.
One of the best parts of this ice cream is the soft, tender, nubbly bits of pound cake. They're small, bringing a welcome texture, and is reminiscent of when cake and melted ice cream mingle together on your plate. My only real critique is that the lemon icing — which offers a sunny, striking visual in the ice cream — doesn't have a well-defined taste, so its impact is somewhat lost.
Taste Test: Tropical Bloom
The color of Tropical Bloom is similar to orange sherbet. However, don't let the pastel color fool you into expecting that simple taste, because this container holds huge flavor. This sweet-tart ice cream is a blend of mandarin, passion fruit, and kiwi, which creates a complex, bright taste that still tastes a little familiar. Speaking of familiar, if you had the chance to try Jeni's Cosmic Bloom last year, you might recall a similar-tasting ice cream. Jeni's decided to bring a variation of that popular flavor back in 2025 with a few tweaks to the balance of ingredients.
Contributing to the pleasing tang in this ice cream is the inclusion of buttermilk and yogurt in the cream base. This also gives the ice cream a lighter texture that's slightly stretchy, though it still has excellent density without being overly airy or whipped on the tongue. Mandarin and passion fruit are the two dominant tastes, but kiwi is surely adding something to the mix, as well. Frankly, this is unlike any other citrus ice cream I've had, and while sweet, the citrusy blend keeps it from becoming cloying or syrupy.
More than that, this Jeni's spring ice cream flavor is sure to unlock a core memory of pushing orangey ice cream up through a cardboard tube in the sun. After a few bites, I could practically imagine myself outside on a warm, spring day listening to birds chirp.
Taste Test: Passion Fruit Dreamsicle
Instead of the classic orange and vanilla combination of dreamsicles (or Creamsicles), Jeni's Ice Creams combined swirls of passion fruit and creamy key lime ice cream in this stunning bar. The colors are vibrant — enhanced by turmeric, pepper, and carrot extracts — and I simply wasn't prepared for the magnitude of sharp, bold flavors in this dessert.
Jeni's Passion Fruit Dreamsicle ice cream bar manages to tap into the experience of eating a fresh passion fruit. Whereas some of the other citrus flavors I tasted were sweet and delicate, the notes in this bar are punchy. They tug at the back of your mouth like a sour candy before being tamed by lush cream. And while both flavors are dairy-based, there's a subtle textural difference between the two that enhances the interplay of the tastes, making it just as fun to eat as it is to look at.
While this was the least sweet bar of the three I sampled, that didn't diminish my enjoyment. In fact, the Passion Fruit Dreamsicle would make a really excellent option for someone looking for both the bright taste of a popsicle and the richness of ice cream. I can foresee myself hiding a box in the back of my freezer so I don't have to share with anyone else when I'm craving a burst of passion fruit.
Taste Test: Dark Chocolate Bombe
This ice cream bar is for all the chocolate lovers who want chocolate — and only chocolate — when it comes to ice cream. Rife with chocolate components, the brand's Dark Chocolate Bombe ice cream bar has a deep chocolate ice cream base studded with chocolate cookie bits, all dipped in a crisp, milk chocolate coating.
With this bar, Jeni's managed to achieve a dessert that's rich yet light at the same time. The ice cream is incredibly creamy (it reminded me of a dense chocolate mousse), while the crunchy cookies have a dark cocoa taste. It was a nice touch to add the cookies to the ice cream rather than the coating, allowing the flavor to infuse into the ice cream for waves of chocolate as you eat.
The milk chocolate coating was my least favorite part of the bar, though it was thin, snappy, and easy to bite through. Additionally, while I appreciate choosing a lighter chocolate over a bittersweet one for balance, it somewhat detracted from the overall intensity and purity of the inside chocolate, making me wonder if I would've preferred this as an undipped treat.
Taste Test: Vanilla Caramel Sundae
Jeni Britton sold this ice cream bar exclusively in the shop when she first started, and it's going nationwide for spring 2025. The Vanilla Caramel Sundae bar contains vanilla ice cream with pieces of smoked almonds and a ribbon of caramel throughout, which is enrobed in a thin, crunchy, chocolate shell. The idea behind this bar was to take all the flavors from a classic ice cream sundae, and pack them into a single bar with a unique spin – no spoon required.
Of the three ice cream bars I sampled, this one was my favorite. The almond flavor seeps into the cream as it sits, so it's does double duty as a flavoring agent and a crunch element. The smokiness is very subtle and doesn't taste like a barbecue, but makes the almonds taste more toasty instead. Since this softened the almonds a little, too, I found almond skins collecting in the grooves of my molars (though I'd rather that than an overly hard almond).
The caramel sauce isn't a light sugary swirl, either. It has a dark, well-browned taste that announces its presence among the other ingredients, without treading into bitter territory. The milky coating contributes the perfect amount of chocolate to every bite, and I enjoyed it more in this bar than the Dark Chocolate Bombe.
Final thoughts
It's easy to understand why Jeni's is one of the best ice cream brands. Cardamom and yuzu? Rhubarb, raspberry, and coriander? It would be so easy for any of these flavors to go sideways — if you could even dream them up in the first place. Yet Jeni's Ice Creams displays such finesse when combining flavors and ingredients in its 2025 spring collection that even the unexpected creates harmonious pairings.
The brand's 2025 spring ice cream lineup feels cohesive, tying elements of fruit, florals, and nature together across all three flavors. Each offered something interesting and unique without being polarizing or too over the top, and I think these flavors will appeal to kids as well as adults.
Jeni's new ice cream bars are sure to be a hit, too. Something about the experience of eating ice cream off a stick is just so satisfying, and from tart and fruity to deeply chocolatey, there's an option for everyone in these new ice cream bars. If you're going to or hosting a party, these novelties offer an easy option for ready-to-go frozen treats.