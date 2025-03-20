Review: Jeni's 2025 Spring Ice Cream Lineup Is A Huge Win – Here Are The Tasty Highlights

Jeni's Ice Creams began when founder Jeni Britton first opened an ice cream counter at North Market in Columbus, Ohio in 2002. Over 20 years later, that one counter has expanded into a booming brand that includes scoop shops around the country, nationwide availability in grocery stores, and a website that allows customers to have pints shipped right to their door. With its brightly colored packaging and flowing cursive logo above unique names, Jeni's many ice cream flavors are easy to spot at the store.

Not one to stick to a few basic flavors, Jeni's Ice Creams is constantly offering new and different products. The brand adds limited-time seasonal releases throughout the year, and has launched various items beyond a standard pint, as well. The most recent additions to this seasonal rotation are three new ice cream flavors, which makes up Jeni's 2025 spring collection.

I was able to try each of these new spring seasonal ice cream flavors, as well as several flavors from Jeni's new line of novelty ice cream bars. After previewing and sampling each of these new frozen delights, I can give you all the details on the brand's new 2025 spring releases before you fill your freezer shelves.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.