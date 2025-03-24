The Absolute Best Bourbon Barbecue Sauce You Can Buy, According To Our Taste Test
Barbecue sauce is essential for grilling, adding just the right amount of seasoning and kick. Our reviewer sampled 10 store-bought bourbon BBQ sauces, and after plenty of tasting, one stood out as the ultimate pick — Stubb's Hickory Bourbon Barbecue Sauce. This Texas-style sauce blends tomatoes, molasses, natural hickory smoke, and real bourbon into a rich, slightly spicy flavor that could work on a variety of dishes. Unlike some other sauces in the ranking where the bourbon is barely noticeable, Stubb's makes it a key player. It adds depth without overpowering the other ingredients.
Some brands we tested lean too sweet or too tangy, but Stubb's keeps everything well rounded, making it a good choice for both barbecue purists and adventurous eaters. To find the top bourbon barbecue sauce, we tasted each one multiple times to get the full flavor profile. The leading sauces were the most balanced, while the weaker ones fell to the bottom of the list. In the end, Stubb's took the top spot for its smooth, layered taste. Now that you know which bourbon barbecue sauce is best, the only question is what you're cooking first.
Perfect pairings for bourbon barbecue sauce
If you're firing up the grill, ribs are the obvious choice. Slow cooked ribs slathered in bourbon barbecue sauce belong at a backyard cookout or a roadside smokehouse, where the smell of hickory and spice lingers in the air. The sauce clings to the meat as it cooks, turning into a glossy, finger-licking glaze that's just as much a part of the experience as the ribs themselves. Pulled pork is another classic. Whether piled onto a buttered bun or scooped onto a plate, it soaks up bourbon barbecue sauce like a sponge. Pair it with coleslaw for crunch, or go full Tennessee-style with pickles for a bite of acidity that cuts through the richness.
Barbecue sauce isn't just for meat, it's also fantastic on seafood. Bourbon barbecue and salmon have long been a winning combo, with the sauce caramelizing beautifully in the last few minutes of grilling. Market research also shows that barbecue sauce is becoming a staple in vegan cooking. It works especially well on tofu skewers, on their own or with vegetables like thick slices of portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, or eggplant for a hearty bite. Whether you're sticking to tradition or trying something new, there's no wrong way to bring bourbon barbecue sauce to the table. The only thing left to do is grab your tongs and get cooking.