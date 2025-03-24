The Absolute Best Bourbon Barbecue Sauce You Can Buy, According To Our Taste Test

Barbecue sauce is essential for grilling, adding just the right amount of seasoning and kick. Our reviewer sampled 10 store-bought bourbon BBQ sauces, and after plenty of tasting, one stood out as the ultimate pick — Stubb's Hickory Bourbon Barbecue Sauce. This Texas-style sauce blends tomatoes, molasses, natural hickory smoke, and real bourbon into a rich, slightly spicy flavor that could work on a variety of dishes. Unlike some other sauces in the ranking where the bourbon is barely noticeable, Stubb's makes it a key player. It adds depth without overpowering the other ingredients.

Some brands we tested lean too sweet or too tangy, but Stubb's keeps everything well rounded, making it a good choice for both barbecue purists and adventurous eaters. To find the top bourbon barbecue sauce, we tasted each one multiple times to get the full flavor profile. The leading sauces were the most balanced, while the weaker ones fell to the bottom of the list. In the end, Stubb's took the top spot for its smooth, layered taste. Now that you know which bourbon barbecue sauce is best, the only question is what you're cooking first.