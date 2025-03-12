Why Your Meringue Cookies Turned Out Sticky, And How To Prevent It Next Time

Getting the right texture for meringue cookies — crisp on the outside and slightly chewy on the inside — relies on a few more important steps. Jessie Sheehan says, "start with room temperature eggs," which is key to develop a light foam structure. She adds, "fun fact: you can bring the eggs to the room temp quickly, by placing them in a small bowl of hot water for 5 minutes."

Next, she advises, "don't sleep on the addition of cream of tartar" — the mild acid helps pump up the volume and set the structure of the bubbles. Sheehan also has a tip for adding the sugar, saying, "add your sugar to the egg whites slowly, as you are mixing. If you add it all at once the weight of the sugar can deflate the egg foam."

Once the mixture is beaten to stiff, glossy, but not dry peaks, Sheehan recommends being extra careful piping the batter. Pressing too much on the piping bag can deflate all the bubbles you've worked so hard to develop, as can waiting too long to pipe and bake the batter. She says, "pipe within 30 minutes or less of making the batter — don't let it sit on the counter and lose structure." You can buy a set of French Star piping tips on Amazon to make your creations extra fancy. Creating the perfect meringue cookie is all about developing a dense foam and drying it well in the oven — these tips should make your next batch a perfect, crisp success.