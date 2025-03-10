The Pound Cake Hack For The Ultimate Dessert Grilled Cheese

Who says a grilled cheese has to be savory? At its core, a grilled cheese hinges on two pieces of bread, sandwiched — then grilled — with your choice of filling. With that general structure in mind, you can swap out your favorite sourdough and cheddar combination for two pieces of classic pound cake. Opt for your favorite fillings, and you'll have the dessert grilled cheese of your dreams.

Pound cake works particularly well for your sweetened grilled cheese because it mirrors bread in structure. Unlike other cakes that are crumbly and therefore more likely to fall apart, you don't need a fork to enjoy a pound cake. Rather, you can eat the vanilla-tinged dessert with your hands, as its texture is traditionally dense and tender. As such, it's more likely to withstand the responsibilities of a sandwich and can handle interior fillings in grilled cheese format.

To see this success in action, simply cut your pound cake into slices wide enough to stay together. Then, you'll want to choose your fillings. Pound cake is relatively neutral in flavor, and you can get experimental with not only your cake's flavor but also your favorite fillings. Options for the sandwich's interior range from sweet cheeses to sweeter substitutions that loosely interpret the nature of a grilled cheese.