Kick Your Chicken Noodle Soup Up A Notch With One Classic Seasoning
Chicken noodle soup is the culinary equivalent of a bear hug. Packed full of umami flavor, this healing elixir is a classic for a reason. However, there's no harm in remastering the original when you're in the mood for a change. A low-effort way to kick your chicken noodle soup up a notch is to add one classic pantry staple: Italian seasoning.
Ever wondered what's really in Italian seasoning when you're sprinkling it into a marinara, pizza sauce, or salad dressing? Take a look at the ingredients and you'll usually find an aromatic blend of oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, and marjoram. While you may find that some versions go heavy on the oregano or omit the thyme, Italian seasoning blends usually share a similar base. And, it's the heady quality of these herbs that's so perfect for elevating a chicken noodle soup and lending every bowl some depth.
The best way to add Italian seasoning to your next batch of chicken noodle soup is to start small since dried herbs have a more concentrated flavor than fresh herbs. Simply sprinkle a dash into your veggies as you sauté them — the heat will help to release the aromas and flavors in your seasoning blend — before continuing with the recipe. Once your soup is ready, give it a taste. You can add more herbs and simmer longer if you're craving a dish with a heavier, more fragrant base, or leave it as is for a delicate herbal finish.
Add Italian seasoning to biscuit dough soup dumplings
Another idea is to mix Italian seasoning into some biscuit dough and dollop it into the chicken broth as it simmers to make soft, herby dumplings. While it isn't necessary to add dumplings to chicken noodle soup, it will transform this classic peasant dish into a heartier, cozier one-pot meal and boost its carby goodness.
There are several Italian seasoning brands, like McCormick Italian Seasoning or Spice Classics blend, that you can find in stores. However, you can also make your own version by mixing different dried herbs. This way you can create a seasoning blend that suits your palate. You could even incorporate dried garlic or chili flakes to lend it some pungency and heat. Moreover, as all the ingredients are dry, your personalized blend will keep well in an airtight container, just like other dried herbs, ready for you to sprinkle on lasagna or even a serving of fried eggs.
Stuck for ways to use up leftover Italian seasoning? Consider mashing it into softened butter with garlic to make an aromatic spread. You could even enjoy it on bread along with your chicken noodle soup.