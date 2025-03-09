Kick Your Chicken Noodle Soup Up A Notch With One Classic Seasoning

Chicken noodle soup is the culinary equivalent of a bear hug. Packed full of umami flavor, this healing elixir is a classic for a reason. However, there's no harm in remastering the original when you're in the mood for a change. A low-effort way to kick your chicken noodle soup up a notch is to add one classic pantry staple: Italian seasoning.

Ever wondered what's really in Italian seasoning when you're sprinkling it into a marinara, pizza sauce, or salad dressing? Take a look at the ingredients and you'll usually find an aromatic blend of oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, and marjoram. While you may find that some versions go heavy on the oregano or omit the thyme, Italian seasoning blends usually share a similar base. And, it's the heady quality of these herbs that's so perfect for elevating a chicken noodle soup and lending every bowl some depth.

The best way to add Italian seasoning to your next batch of chicken noodle soup is to start small since dried herbs have a more concentrated flavor than fresh herbs. Simply sprinkle a dash into your veggies as you sauté them — the heat will help to release the aromas and flavors in your seasoning blend — before continuing with the recipe. Once your soup is ready, give it a taste. You can add more herbs and simmer longer if you're craving a dish with a heavier, more fragrant base, or leave it as is for a delicate herbal finish.