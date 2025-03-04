The Unexpected Way Alton Brown's Grandmother Influenced His Biscuit Recipe

Family recipes that have been passed through generations are some of life's most precious gifts. The sentimental value of food and the power it has to bring people together is something that chef and author Alton Brown knows well. The Los Angeles-born television personality, whose parents hailed from Georgia, has built a career on the intersection of storytelling and food history and is deeply familiar with the human connection that Southern cooking, in particular, fosters.

One of the most quintessential Southern recipes is buttermilk biscuits. Found on almost every Southern dinner table, buttermilk biscuits are deceptively difficult to make properly, so it helps to have a tried-and-true family recipe to follow. Chef Brown speaks often about his grandmother, "Ma" Mae P. Skelton, and her proficiency in biscuit-making, and even had her on an episode of his Food Network show "Good Eats" to show him how to make biscuits. But, it seems that replicating his grandmother's buttermilk biscuit recipe still eluded Brown until after her passing. In an episode of "Biscuits & Jam," a podcast from Southern Living, Brown shared that, "I had gone for years not being able to conquer or replicate her [Ma Mae's] biscuits until I finally put ingredients out of my mind and technique out of my mind and noticed that, because she had arthritis, which was really bad in her later years, when she kneaded the biscuit dough she never bent her fingers. That was the secret. That was the entire difference between her biscuits and my biscuits is that I was overworking the dough by actually flexing my fingers into it."