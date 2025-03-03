The TSA Doesn't Prohibit Canned Goods, But There Is A Big Catch

If you're planning to take canned food through airport security, there are a few things you need to know. While the TSA does not ban canned goods in carry-on bags outright, there are many canned food items that you won't be able to bring with you in your carry-on. This is due to TSA regulations that govern which items can go through the security checkpoint. One of these regulations, the 3-1-1 rule, states that liquid and gel items brought aboard the aircraft in carry-on bags must be in containers that hold 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less. This holds true for liquids and gels in canned foods, too. Cans taken through the checkpoint must be 3.4 ounces or smaller if they contain liquids or gels.

I spoke with a TSA officer, who told me that food items that will conform to the shape of their containers are considered to be gels. According to the officer, it's extremely difficult to tell how much liquid is in a can of food, so TSA agents use the 3-1-1 rule for the entire can.

Packing canned goods in your carry-on bag can present other problems, too. If your can resembles a prohibited item or looks unusual on the X-ray, you probably won't be able to take it through the checkpoint, even if it's smaller than 3.4 ounces. This applies to canned pet food, too. In general, you're better off packing your canned goods in your checked bag or leaving them at home.