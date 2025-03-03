The Story Behind The Oldest Fish Market In The US

If you didn't know that Washington, D.C., is home to the oldest continuously operated fish market in the United States, you're not alone. Given Captain White Seafood Market's 2021 departure from the Municipal Fish Market and the extensive renovations to the D.C. Waterfront (now known as The Wharf), it would be easy to think that the fish market is just a small part of Southwest D.C.'s history. In fact, the market, which was known as the Maine Avenue Fish Market for many years, has been around since 1805, when Thomas Jefferson was president, and is 17 years older than the Fulton Fish Market in New York City.

From D.C.'s beginnings in 1791, the D.C. Waterfront was meant to be a commercial and transportation hub for the capital. Pierre Charles L'Enfant, who designed the new federal city, wanted to create a system of canals that would help connect Washington, D.C., to the world. The new federal district was built on marshy land where two rivers met. Many locals preferred using the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers to get around, since the few roads available were in bad shape. In 1805, the Municipal Fish Market was created to give seafood vendors a place to sell fish, oysters, and crab they purchased from Chesapeake Bay watermen and brought to D.C. by boat.

In 1823, Congress designated part of the Waterfront as "fish-docks." The fish-docks were the only place in D.C. where fish could legally be sold from a boat.