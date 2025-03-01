The Absolute Best Pepperidge Farm Cookie Is Meant To Be Dipped In Coffee
All hail the beloved Pepperidge Farm cookie. Since the 1950s, Pepperidge Farm cookies have been gracing grocery store shelves and filling our pantries with textures and flavors so perfect it's hard to believe they're store-bought. Originally, the brand released just three cookies, but they now produce dozens of different kinds, flavors, and special edition releases. Thankfully, we have yet to have a bad Pepperidge Farm cookie, but when it comes to the best, that's a tough competition. We ranked 20 of the brand's best cookies and found the Bordeaux to be the clear winner.
The Bordeaux cookies are so simple it seems like they would have a hard time ranking high on the list, especially when put up alongside cookies with various chocolate chunks and other fun flavors. But it's precisely their simplicity that makes them so good. These caramelized crisp cookies have a satisfying snap with every bite and an addictive, buttery, caramel flavor. Seriously, they are hard to put down before eating the whole bag. Our reviewer specifically noted the appeal of dipping a Pepperidge Farm Bordeaux cookie in a cup of tea, coffee, or a glass of milk. The cookie absorbs whatever liquid you dunk it in and makes a new and equally enjoyable texture and flavor combo.
An iconic baking company decades in the making
Pepperidge Farm was started by a woman named Margaret Rudkin with the first official bakery opening its doors in 1947. Before that, Rudkin would bake every loaf of bread for the company in her own kitchen from scratch. Eventually, her bread became so beloved that she was forced to expand operations, and the company continued to grow even more. Now, you know them as the brand behind the iconic Goldfish crackers, their Farmhouse breads line, and of course, the delicious Bordeaux cookies.
Whether you're looking for a breakfast pastry, a savory snack, or a sweet treat, Pepperidge Farm makes it all. But the Pepperidge Farm cookies are truly the golden child of the family. The brand first started producing its famous cookies in the mid-1900s after Rudkin visited Brussels and came across the Delacre Company. Pepperidge and Delacre made an agreement that allowed Rudkin to release the first three cookies from the brand: the Bordeaux, Geneva, and Brussels cookies. That's right, the cookie we ranked as number one is also one of the first ever made by Pepperidge Farms. It just goes to show there's some truth to the old saying "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."