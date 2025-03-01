The Absolute Best Pepperidge Farm Cookie Is Meant To Be Dipped In Coffee

All hail the beloved Pepperidge Farm cookie. Since the 1950s, Pepperidge Farm cookies have been gracing grocery store shelves and filling our pantries with textures and flavors so perfect it's hard to believe they're store-bought. Originally, the brand released just three cookies, but they now produce dozens of different kinds, flavors, and special edition releases. Thankfully, we have yet to have a bad Pepperidge Farm cookie, but when it comes to the best, that's a tough competition. We ranked 20 of the brand's best cookies and found the Bordeaux to be the clear winner.

The Bordeaux cookies are so simple it seems like they would have a hard time ranking high on the list, especially when put up alongside cookies with various chocolate chunks and other fun flavors. But it's precisely their simplicity that makes them so good. These caramelized crisp cookies have a satisfying snap with every bite and an addictive, buttery, caramel flavor. Seriously, they are hard to put down before eating the whole bag. Our reviewer specifically noted the appeal of dipping a Pepperidge Farm Bordeaux cookie in a cup of tea, coffee, or a glass of milk. The cookie absorbs whatever liquid you dunk it in and makes a new and equally enjoyable texture and flavor combo.