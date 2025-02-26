Make Diner-Worthy Milkshakes With A Powerful Extra Ingredient

For the best milkshake results at home, pay attention to when and how you mix all of the ingredients together. Start with a blender pitcher that has had a chance to chill in the fridge to help keep the ingredients cold while they mix. Next, combine the milk, ice cream, and any other flavors you want to add to the milkshake and blend it up until everything is fully combined. Only then should you add the malted milk powder and blend the milkshake again until the powder is incorporated before serving it up with any toppings you fancy.

With the simple addition of malted milk powder, you can intensify the flavor and texture of diner-style milkshakes at home. Whether you mix up the flavor with one of our 20 best ingredient suggestions to add to milkshakes or enlist our tips for making homemade milkshakes, malted milk powder can elevate this delicious dessert. It's a simple but highly effective ingredient to add to your pantry, and once it's there it can elevate your next cake, too.

If you're struggling to find malted milk powder in your local grocery store, you can buy Horlicks Original malted milk on Amazon. Adjust the amount to taste, but about two tablespoons per serving should be plenty.