The Crucial Step You Should Never Skip Before Browning Beef
Browning beef is an essential flavor step in many recipes, from stews and soups to braises and roasts. Even beef recipes designed for instant pot cooking usually include a step for searing the beef. That's because the Maillard reaction that occurs in that high heat step turns proteins and sugars into flavorful compounds that make foods taste better, as well as look more attractive on the plate. What some recipes neglect to tell you, however, is how important it is for the meat to be dry before it hits the heat.
Trying to brown a chunk of beef chuck or short rib that's still damp from the package is frustrating. The moisture makes the oil in your pan splatter dangerously, for one thing. Additionally, the wet surface of the meat actually will not get hot enough to brown until all the water evaporates. The Maillard reaction happens around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and water turns to steam at about 212 degrees Fahrenheit. So until the water is gone, the surface of the meat will steam, rather than brown, leaving you with a pan of unattractive, gray beef.
Best practices for great browning
Now that you know why drying your beef is important before browning, it's worth considering the how. Patting the meat's surface dry with a clean, disposable paper towel is the go-to technique for most proficient home cooks. Keep in mind that a cloth kitchen towel may get stained by the beef juices. For packs of pre-cut beef stew meat, you can empty the beef out onto a baking sheet or plate lined with a double layer of paper towels to catch all the excess liquid that tends to accumulate. Then gently pat across the top, rolling the pieces gently as you go.
This drying step is important for pre-seasoned or marinated beef that you want to brown, too. You can rest marinated roasts or chunks of beef on a wire grid over a sheet pan while you're waiting for your browning surface to heat up. If your recipe calls for salting the meat before searing or browning, pat it dry before salting and then sear it.