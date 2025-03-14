The Crucial Step You Should Never Skip Before Browning Beef

Browning beef is an essential flavor step in many recipes, from stews and soups to braises and roasts. Even beef recipes designed for instant pot cooking usually include a step for searing the beef. That's because the Maillard reaction that occurs in that high heat step turns proteins and sugars into flavorful compounds that make foods taste better, as well as look more attractive on the plate. What some recipes neglect to tell you, however, is how important it is for the meat to be dry before it hits the heat.

Trying to brown a chunk of beef chuck or short rib that's still damp from the package is frustrating. The moisture makes the oil in your pan splatter dangerously, for one thing. Additionally, the wet surface of the meat actually will not get hot enough to brown until all the water evaporates. The Maillard reaction happens around 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and water turns to steam at about 212 degrees Fahrenheit. So until the water is gone, the surface of the meat will steam, rather than brown, leaving you with a pan of unattractive, gray beef.