Over 1 Million Igloo Coolers Are Being Recalled Following Serious Injury Reports
Igloo coolers have a mainstay presence in American households, rolling to countless beaches, parks, picnics, and campsites since the product debuted in 1947. The brand made waves when its expensive Dual Zone Active Cooler was spotted at Costco last summer. But a current recall by Igloo Products Corp., based in Katy, Texas, now sends customers scurrying to storage rooms and pantries, checking serial numbers for potential matches to more than a million recalled coolers.
At issue is an urgent safety concern related to the cooler's tow handle, which carries the potential of pinching the user's fingertips against the cooler, creating crushing hazards and resulting in 12 reports of fingertip amputations, lacerations, and bone fractures, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Fortunately, the recall applies to only one product category, the Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured before January 2024.
Within that category, however, almost 50 model numbers are involved; check yours here. The models were sold from January 2019 through January 2025 at major physical and online retailers including Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, Academy, Amazon, and through Igloo's own website. The coolers ranged in price from $80 to $140.
Identifying recalled units and initiating the remedy
The recalled Igloo cooler models were produced in several body configurations and colors, all with the large "Igloo" logo printed on the side. Identifying which model you have starts with verifying that you have a tow handle, and then looking for the model number label and/or imprinted manufacture date on the bottom of the unit. The remedy being offered to affected customers is a free replacement handle, via a cooler replacement kit.
Owners of these units should immediately discontinue use and initiate the claim by registering at the Igloo website or going directly to: www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com. More information is available through Igloo's toll-free number at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. The provided email contact is: igloo90qt@sedgwick.com. Whether you're affected by the recall or not, this is also a good time to brush up on everything you should know before buying a cooler. And, as a reminder, you can use your cooler to keep food warm, too!