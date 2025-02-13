Over 1 Million Igloo Coolers Are Being Recalled Following Serious Injury Reports

Igloo coolers have a mainstay presence in American households, rolling to countless beaches, parks, picnics, and campsites since the product debuted in 1947. The brand made waves when its expensive Dual Zone Active Cooler was spotted at Costco last summer. But a current recall by Igloo Products Corp., based in Katy, Texas, now sends customers scurrying to storage rooms and pantries, checking serial numbers for potential matches to more than a million recalled coolers.

At issue is an urgent safety concern related to the cooler's tow handle, which carries the potential of pinching the user's fingertips against the cooler, creating crushing hazards and resulting in 12 reports of fingertip amputations, lacerations, and bone fractures, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Fortunately, the recall applies to only one product category, the Igloo 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured before January 2024.

Within that category, however, almost 50 model numbers are involved; check yours here. The models were sold from January 2019 through January 2025 at major physical and online retailers including Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, Academy, Amazon, and through Igloo's own website. The coolers ranged in price from $80 to $140.

