The Tip You Need Before Putting Kirkland Signature Pots In The Oven

Many home cooks assume their sturdy Kirkland Signature pots — Costco's exclusive cookware line — can handle anything from boiling to searing to roasting. But before you slide that pot into the oven, there's one crucial detail you need to know.

Kirkland Signature cookware is oven-safe, but only up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Exceeding that temperature can damage the pot's coating, warp the metal, or weaken the handles. If your recipe calls for a higher temp — like a 450-degree Fahrenheit roast — you'll want to think twice before cranking up the dial. Why does this matter? Cookware manufacturers set heat thresholds based on material testing.

Kirkland's heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum construction makes it extra durable, but even that has its limitations. And those tempered glass lids? They're tough — but extreme heat can still do a number on them. A great pot can last years, but only if you treat it right. Keep that 400-degree Fahrenheit limit in mind, and your Kirkland Signature cookware will stay in prime condition for all your cooking needs.

