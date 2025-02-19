Why Whiskey And Bourbon Glasses Aren't Quite The Same
If you already thought determining the difference between whiskey and bourbon is tough enough, the distinctions don't end there. The type of glass you use actually makes a difference in how you experience both spirits. So naturally, one type of glass is better for bourbon than standard whiskey glasses. While some similarities are shared with all kinds of whiskey glasses, there are two key differences between the ideal type for bourbon and those best suited to whiskey: The shape and rim.
The best glass for bourbon is a snifter, which has a bulbous body and a short stem. Glencairn and túath glasses, which are the same apart from a rim that flares open wide again on the latter, are best for whiskey. These glasses are taller and narrower with a substantial glass base. While snifters, Glencairn, and túath glasses all have more narrow rims than standard tumblers, each has a slight variation. And the size of the rim on a bourbon glass does impact the experience.
Why a wider rim is better for bourbon
The stem of the snifter and Glencairn allows you to hold the foot or stem of the glass to avoid warming the bourbon through the glass with your hand. This is also why the bottom of typical whiskey tumblers is so thick, too. As for the shape of the glass, the larger bulb shape of snifters allows you to sniff and experience the nose of bourbon best. Thanks to the wide base and small rim, the notes of the bourbon can come into focus.
The shape of whiskey glasses, namely Glencairns and túaths, funnels the aromas to the middle of the glass while allowing room for the alcohol to escape. While both bourbon and whiskey are typically bottled around 80 proof, there is no minimum or maximum alcohol by volume for the distillate of whiskey as there is for bourbon.
So, for the best bourbon tasting experience, always opt for snifters to help you make the most out of nosing the liquor. And don't forget to consult the bourbon tasting wheel. If, however, you are searching for the best glass to drink bourbon on the rocks or in a cocktail, rest assured that a simple tumbler will do just the trick.