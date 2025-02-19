Why Whiskey And Bourbon Glasses Aren't Quite The Same

The stem of the snifter and Glencairn allows you to hold the foot or stem of the glass to avoid warming the bourbon through the glass with your hand. This is also why the bottom of typical whiskey tumblers is so thick, too. As for the shape of the glass, the larger bulb shape of snifters allows you to sniff and experience the nose of bourbon best. Thanks to the wide base and small rim, the notes of the bourbon can come into focus.

The shape of whiskey glasses, namely Glencairns and túaths, funnels the aromas to the middle of the glass while allowing room for the alcohol to escape. While both bourbon and whiskey are typically bottled around 80 proof, there is no minimum or maximum alcohol by volume for the distillate of whiskey as there is for bourbon.

So, for the best bourbon tasting experience, always opt for snifters to help you make the most out of nosing the liquor. And don't forget to consult the bourbon tasting wheel. If, however, you are searching for the best glass to drink bourbon on the rocks or in a cocktail, rest assured that a simple tumbler will do just the trick.