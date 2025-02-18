What To Use If You Don't Have A Pasta Drying Rack

If using a wooden hanger, you should give it a quick wipe down before draping your pasta onto it to ensure it's clean. However, other types of hangers, for example those coated in a velvety material that's grippy, can benefit from being wrapped in plastic wrap first. This lends the hangers a non-stick surface, which means you'll be able to lift them off more easily, without them snagging and breaking, when they're fully dried. We'd also avoid using those thin metal hangers that often come from the dry cleaners as they could cut through the delicate texture of your pasta dough. Leave your pasta noodles on your drying rack for at least 15 minutes if you want to cook them as soon as possible. However, if you're going to set your fettuccine aside for the next day, feel free to dry for longer.

This trick also works if your sheets of homemade pasta dough are too soft to cut through. All you need to do is place your sheets on your hanger and let them to dry for five to 10 minutes before gently removing them and cutting into lengths. Moreover, if you don't make pasta very often, it just makes good sense to use a hanger to dry your spaghetti instead of investing in a genuine pasta dryer that takes up space in your kitchen cupboards. Having said that, some pasta dryers like this collapsible one, can be dismantled for neater storage. Before you start, we recommend you avoid these 15 common mistakes people make with fresh pasta.