14 Ways To Elevate The Flavor Of Store-Bought Hot Sauce

Store-bought hot sauce is such a flexible ingredient with its wide selection of flavors and brands. Perhaps you have one go-to that you prefer to use, or maybe you have a few stocked up, alternating between them for different occasions. No matter what you happen to have at home, you might seek a few ways to elevate the flavor of store-bought hot sauce. We have some ideas, whether you're trying to make a mundane hot sauce taste a little better, you're trying to combat some flavor issues, or you just want to give it a flavorful improvement.

You may find that you can give your hot sauce new life based on what you plan to use it for. We'll give you some ideas on ingredients you can use to mix up the flavor, how to get the best results, and any other information to ensure you have a more delightful hot sauce. Before we begin, there are a couple of tips for best practices.

First, use your revitalized hot sauce right away. Because we are making changes to the overall product, this can impact its pH and shelf-stable nature. Second, stick with basic red or green hot sauces unless you're keen to experiment with mixing flavors. After reading this article, you will have all the knowledge you need to transform that off-the-shelf hot sauce into a fresh find. Ready to add spice to your life? Let's get started.

