The Tortilla Tip For Less Messy Tacos

Messy eaters know the pitfalls of tacos all too well. There's nothing quite as frustrating as picking up your favorite soft taco variation ... only for that perfect balance of ground beef, onions, cotija, and cilantro to sag out of your shell and fall into a heap on your plate. While this problem may plague you every Taco Tuesday, it doesn't mean you always have to settle for a fork and a makeshift taco salad. Rather, there's one easy tortilla upgrade that will make minimize your taco's mess.

The next time you're chowing down on soft tacos, simply add an extra tortilla underneath your taco. Layering the two together will create a much more durable base, resulting in a sturdier taco structure that can withstand any moisture (this is especially apparent with fish tacos). For proof of this strategy's success, look at the example of Mexican street tacos. Across the country, two shells tend to be the norm at any and all taco stands; they keep the moisture from your fillings from seeping into your tortilla and causing a soggy monstrosity. With an extra tortilla as back-up, your hands will stay clean and your taco formation intact.

As for what kinds of taco shells to layer together? This trick works particularly well with corn tortillas, whose thinner and flimsier shells best benefit from the added layer.

