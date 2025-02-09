The Tortilla Tip For Less Messy Tacos
Messy eaters know the pitfalls of tacos all too well. There's nothing quite as frustrating as picking up your favorite soft taco variation ... only for that perfect balance of ground beef, onions, cotija, and cilantro to sag out of your shell and fall into a heap on your plate. While this problem may plague you every Taco Tuesday, it doesn't mean you always have to settle for a fork and a makeshift taco salad. Rather, there's one easy tortilla upgrade that will make minimize your taco's mess.
The next time you're chowing down on soft tacos, simply add an extra tortilla underneath your taco. Layering the two together will create a much more durable base, resulting in a sturdier taco structure that can withstand any moisture (this is especially apparent with fish tacos). For proof of this strategy's success, look at the example of Mexican street tacos. Across the country, two shells tend to be the norm at any and all taco stands; they keep the moisture from your fillings from seeping into your tortilla and causing a soggy monstrosity. With an extra tortilla as back-up, your hands will stay clean and your taco formation intact.
As for what kinds of taco shells to layer together? This trick works particularly well with corn tortillas, whose thinner and flimsier shells best benefit from the added layer.
Double up on corn tortillas to minimize your taco's mess
If you're a fan of tacos, you likely have a strong opinion on corn versus flour tortillas. In Mexico, however, corn tortillas tend to reign supreme — which explains why doubling up on them is the norm. Classic corn tortillas not only taste distinctively of corn, but are also grainier and more delicate than their flour counterparts. They're therefore more likely to fall apart once you add heavy fillings. As such, doubling up on tortillas — whether Amazon's La Banderita corn shells or ones you've made from scratch — adds an element of safety. You can eat tacos with an easy-to-tear base sans any worries.
For comparison, a thicker taco shell made of flour doesn't always need the added help of another tortilla ... though an extra layer never hurts. Even the sturdiest of flour tortillas can, in fact, break under the pressure of your favorite taco fillings.
So, if you're susceptible to making a mess — or don't want to risk any seeping, dropping, or tearing — go ahead and layer up. After all, a taco only functions as good as its tortilla, no matter how delicious your chosen fillings.