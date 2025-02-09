The 2 Best Substitutes To Use In Gumbo When You Don't Have Filé On Hand
Anyone who's stirred a pot of rich seafood or chicken gumbo can attest to its multi-layered complexity. Getting that just-right combination of flavor and texture may come naturally in generational Cajun and Creole kitchens, but the rest of us gladly accept guidance on the gumbo journey. That's why we reached out to an expert in this eclectic culinary genre, Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood. In our conversation, we broached the topic of filé, the somewhat mysterious, traditional component of gumbo — and what to do if our pantries sadly lack this fragrant, powdery, sassafras-leaf ingredient.
Gale says, "Filé is used at the end of cooking gumbo and is used as a thickening agent, and for its earthy flavor of sassafras leaves." Fortunately, substitutions for filé do exist, though some gumbo purists may feel they're imperfect.
However, according to Gale, not having filé on hand isn't necessarily a culinary catastrophe. "Okra can be used instead of filé powder," she says, "but it will have a distinct okra flavor." Okra can also bring what's considered a slimy texture, a result of natural sugar residues and protein collecting in the pods. This can be unappealing, so there's another option. "Though not traditional, cornstarch could be used as a thickener also," notes Gale.
How thickening agents change gumbo texture
It's worth mentioning that many a gumbo recipe already calls for okra, given its ready availability and deeply rooted history in Southern cuisine. If you're making a gumbo in which okra is a core ingredient, some chefs caution against using filé in that same pot, as you could end up with an unappetizing, double-thick texture. For those who like soupier gumbo, it's best to choose filé or okra, but not both.
Thickening gumbo with cornstarch is pretty straightforward. You'll be using it as you would when adding bulk to any soup, stew, or sauce. Sprinkling cornstarch directly into the gumbo pot would likely result in clumping, so first prepare a slurry or paste by stirring together equal portions of cornstarch and cold water or broth in a bowl or jug. Gradually add very small amounts — you could start with just a teaspoon — of the smooth mixture into the hot gumbo, stirring constantly until it fully dissolves. Continue until it reaches the desired thickness.
There are a couple more things to keep in mind when making gumbo with filé powder or cornstarch (both of which you can source online; filé powder is available from various brands, as is corn starch powder). If your recipe already calls for a thick rue made of flour and oil, which many versions do, then go easy on the thickening powders. You might otherwise end up with an overly stodgy pot of gumbo. Then finally, remember that filé or cornstarch always gets added toward the very end of the cooking process, especially if you've already incorporated okra as a core ingredient. At that point, you can truly ascertain the gumbo composition and thicken only as needed.