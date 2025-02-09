The 2 Best Substitutes To Use In Gumbo When You Don't Have Filé On Hand

Anyone who's stirred a pot of rich seafood or chicken gumbo can attest to its multi-layered complexity. Getting that just-right combination of flavor and texture may come naturally in generational Cajun and Creole kitchens, but the rest of us gladly accept guidance on the gumbo journey. That's why we reached out to an expert in this eclectic culinary genre, Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood. In our conversation, we broached the topic of filé, the somewhat mysterious, traditional component of gumbo — and what to do if our pantries sadly lack this fragrant, powdery, sassafras-leaf ingredient.

Advertisement

Gale says, "Filé is used at the end of cooking gumbo and is used as a thickening agent, and for its earthy flavor of sassafras leaves." Fortunately, substitutions for filé do exist, though some gumbo purists may feel they're imperfect.

However, according to Gale, not having filé on hand isn't necessarily a culinary catastrophe. "Okra can be used instead of filé powder," she says, "but it will have a distinct okra flavor." Okra can also bring what's considered a slimy texture, a result of natural sugar residues and protein collecting in the pods. This can be unappealing, so there's another option. "Though not traditional, cornstarch could be used as a thickener also," notes Gale.

Advertisement