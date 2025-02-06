An Expert's Advice For Buying Quality Crawfish Out Of Season

Meaty with a sweet but oceanic quality, live crawfish are delicious in a seafood boil made with sausage and potatoes. However, these versatile mudbugs are also perfect for sauteing, frying, and baking. The problem? Peak crawfish season only lasts from January to July, which makes it tricky to source top grade crustaceans during the second half of the year; bad news if you're craving a Cajun crawfish pie in October. We spoke to Chef Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and product and recipe developer at Ocean Select Seafood, to get some expert advice on buying quality crawfish out of season.

"Always buy farm-raised or wild-caught crawfish," Gale explains. "If you are buying frozen, be sure to check the packaging for product origin and look for a certified state logo. Certified Louisiana, Certified Cajun, or Certified Creole will be on packaging if purchasing Louisiana crawfish. Although cheaper, Chinese crawfish do not have the flavor and consistency compared to farm-raised or wild caught-crawfish."

Farm-raised crawfish tend to have a slightly sweeter taste than wild-caught varieties because of the environment they live in (they're bred in rice paddies). Plus, they are cheaper to purchase because they don't cost as much to harvest. While they can be smaller than wild mudbugs, they are equally as versatile. Any type of crawfish, whether farm-raised or wild-caught, will always taste better when bought live and used in recipes. However, frozen options are super-convenient when the season is over and you're hankering after a classic Louisiana crawfish étouffée.

