How To Turn Potatoes Into Creamy Vegan Milk

There are tons of different types of milk available today — Tasting Table explains a whopping 19 milk alternatives. While many are familiar such as almond milk, oat milk, and coconut milk, one might be a bit more surprising: potato milk. Made from the humble root vegetable, potato milk is another vegan, nut-free, and lactose-intolerant option with a creamy taste. But you might have to make it at home if you don't see potato milk readily available at your local cafe or grocery store.

To make potato milk, start by peeling and boiling a white-fleshed potato. Varieties such as Russet and Yukon work well thanks to their high starch content, which gives the milk a creamier mouthfeel. Once the potato is fork-tender, combine it with water, sweetener, and salt in a blender. Process the combined ingredients until the potato is fully liquified and the mixture becomes smooth. Next, pour the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove any lumps or small pieces left over. For an even smoother milk, consider straining it twice.