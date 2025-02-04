How To Turn Potatoes Into Creamy Vegan Milk
There are tons of different types of milk available today — Tasting Table explains a whopping 19 milk alternatives. While many are familiar such as almond milk, oat milk, and coconut milk, one might be a bit more surprising: potato milk. Made from the humble root vegetable, potato milk is another vegan, nut-free, and lactose-intolerant option with a creamy taste. But you might have to make it at home if you don't see potato milk readily available at your local cafe or grocery store.
To make potato milk, start by peeling and boiling a white-fleshed potato. Varieties such as Russet and Yukon work well thanks to their high starch content, which gives the milk a creamier mouthfeel. Once the potato is fork-tender, combine it with water, sweetener, and salt in a blender. Process the combined ingredients until the potato is fully liquified and the mixture becomes smooth. Next, pour the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove any lumps or small pieces left over. For an even smoother milk, consider straining it twice.
How to upgrade the flavor of your potato milk
One of the easiest ways to personalize your potato milk is to switch up the type of sweetener you use. A few options include maple syrup, honey, agave syrup, stevia, and white or brown sugar. After the milk has been blended and strained, you can taste it to determine if you'd like to add more sweetener. You can add more salt to balance the sweetness if need be. You can also flavor the milk with vanilla extract if you prefer.
While it might take more time to make potato milk instead of buying it, there are a couple of advantages to making it yourself. By whipping up the plant-based milk from ingredients you likely already have, it becomes more cost-efficient than paying for the convenience item at a grocery store. Another perk of making potato milk is that you can customize the flavor with the type of sweetener you use and extracts like vanilla or almond. Just don't forget to avoid the Tasting Table's biggest mistakes when making homemade plant-based milk.