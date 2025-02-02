Clothesline Bacon: It's not new, and it doesn't seem likely to disappear anytime soon. This whimsical culinary creation involves hanging strips of bacon, secured by clothespins, from a small clothesline or wire and then blasting the bacon goodness across the surface with a butane culinary torch. While multiple chefs have tried various iterations of Clothesline Bacon, Clothesline Candied Bacon, or pickle-centric Clothesline Bacon — where the drippings land directly on a pickle — rest assured there is only one chef credited with popularizing this dish: Chef David Burke.

Burke is renowned for his innovative cuisine and his jollification of everyday cooking. The restaurateur even conjured a sous chef during the COVID-19 pandemic — a puppet named Lefto. But for all his jocularity, Burke is a professional who operates more than 15 restaurants, eight of which he opened during the pandemic. The James Beard Award-winner, who was executive chef of New York City's River Café at age 26, has had stints as a celebrity chef, received numerous awards of excellence, and garnered several U.S. patents for his culinary innovations, including a dry-aging process for beef that utilizes pink Himalayan salt.

Some of Burke's other signature dishes include gourmet cheesecake lollipops, pastrami smoked salmon, Angry Lobster, and Hipster Fries. Yet, of all these, Burke's Clothesline Bacon has delighted diners and home cooks alike — and it's a staple on the menu in most of his restaurants. Burke has showcased his Clothesline Bacon in countless social media posts and cooking demos, and it's that process that makes this dish such a showstopper.

