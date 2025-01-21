Does Boxed Mac And Cheese Ever Truly Go Bad?

When you think of foods that can go bad on your pantry shelf, boxed macaroni and cheese probably doesn't leap to mind. After all, boxed mac and cheese is a shelf-stable food product. You don't need to refrigerate it until it reaches leftover status, and it doesn't require special handling. Even the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) calls dried pasta non-perishable, and pasta is the main ingredient in boxed macaroni and cheese.

However, it turns out that boxed mac and cheese can go bad, although it will last at least a year past its best-when-used-by date, according to food bank Second Harvest's guidelines. Laurie L. Dove at How Stuff Works points out that boxed macaroni and cheese can last even longer when stored unopened at room temperature and away from anything that can puncture or tear the box or cheese pouch.

The best way to find out if your box of macaroni and cheese has gone bad is to look at and smell the pasta and the cheese powder. If mold, moisture, bacteria, or yeast has gotten into the pasta or cheese, you will probably notice discoloration, tiny spots (that's mold growing), a rancid smell, or an off texture. The pasta might be crumbly instead of firm, and the cheese powder could be clumpy rather than loose. Liquid cheese sauce will eventually lose its creamy consistency. It can also develop a rancid smell or become discolored. If so, toss that box.

