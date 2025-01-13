Give Your Pistachio Butter A Dreamy Texture With One Simple Oil Tip

Many people dismiss pistachio butter in favor of more popular nut butters like peanut or almond. But the pistachio rendition — not to be confused with texturally distinct pistachio paste — is a speciality in Sicily. Luckily, you don't have to head to Southern Italy to try pistachio butter for yourself. It's easy to make your own, as long as you maximize its oil content to ensure a smooth and creamy spread.

You can lean into your butter's oiliness one of two ways. If you don't want to blend any additional oil directly alongside your pistachios, you can still enhance its oiliness — and therefore, improve its texture — by roasting your raw pistachios prior to blending them. This process softens the pistachios and gives their oils time to develop, meaning they'll be much easier to blend.

You don't need much time to achieve this effect, either. A little less than 10 minutes in the oven should be enough time for your pistachios to toast. Alternatively (or additionally), you can add a neutral oil to your pistachios once they're in the blender or food processor, giving them extra fat with which to bind so they can turn into that delightfully creamy butter. Regardless of which oil strategy you choose, the fundamentals and rationale remain the same. The reason you want to enhance your butter's oiliness is to ensure that it becomes, well, a butter. More oil means a better, creamier, and more spreadable consistency.

