Give Your Pistachio Butter A Dreamy Texture With One Simple Oil Tip
Many people dismiss pistachio butter in favor of more popular nut butters like peanut or almond. But the pistachio rendition — not to be confused with texturally distinct pistachio paste — is a speciality in Sicily. Luckily, you don't have to head to Southern Italy to try pistachio butter for yourself. It's easy to make your own, as long as you maximize its oil content to ensure a smooth and creamy spread.
You can lean into your butter's oiliness one of two ways. If you don't want to blend any additional oil directly alongside your pistachios, you can still enhance its oiliness — and therefore, improve its texture — by roasting your raw pistachios prior to blending them. This process softens the pistachios and gives their oils time to develop, meaning they'll be much easier to blend.
You don't need much time to achieve this effect, either. A little less than 10 minutes in the oven should be enough time for your pistachios to toast. Alternatively (or additionally), you can add a neutral oil to your pistachios once they're in the blender or food processor, giving them extra fat with which to bind so they can turn into that delightfully creamy butter. Regardless of which oil strategy you choose, the fundamentals and rationale remain the same. The reason you want to enhance your butter's oiliness is to ensure that it becomes, well, a butter. More oil means a better, creamier, and more spreadable consistency.
Add olive oil or roast your pistachios ahead of time for enhanced creaminess
Since oil helps pistachio butter bind together, make sure that when you put your roasted pistachios in the food processor or blender, they surpass the crumb stage and start to emulsify into a paste. If you're impatient — or if you just want to give your nuts a little help — add a little bit of olive oil to bring the texture together. The oil won't be enough to overpower the pistachio flavor, but it will be just enough to enhance the butter's consistency.
Once your pistachios are emulsified, you don't have to stop with oil as your sole addition. You can experiment with all kinds of fun and delicious add-ins, such as chocolate or Nutella, pistachio chunks for added texture and crunch, and additional sweeteners like honey.
Of course, when you keep your butter plain and traditional with nothing more than roasted pistachios and oil, the spread is at its most versatile. You can even use it across both sweet and savory dishes. When in doubt, try incorporating pistachio butter into your next baking foray, or use it as a simple spread atop your morning toast. Once you watch the butter come together, however, it'll be a challenge to not dip your spoon directly into your blender for a taste.