The Best Way To Cook Crispy Mushrooms Straight From Frozen
Mushrooms are one of the most versatile ingredients. When sauteed, they not only brown nicely and turn aromatic but they also add instant umami flavor to an array of dishes. For example, you can use your favorite mushroom variety as an accompaniment to pasta or rice — or incorporate them as a vegetarian-friendly meat substitute in dishes like meatloaf. Equally easy to use, however, are frozen mushrooms. In fact, to revive mushrooms once frozen, you don't have to change anything about your stovetop cooking strategy but can instead treat your frozen mushrooms as though they were fresh to begin with.
Specifically, you want to saute frozen mushrooms in a frying pan. Ideally, that pan's temperature will be set somewhere between medium and high heat. Once you add either butter or oil, cook your mushrooms as you normally would. Typically, it's best to wait until there's no more water in your pan and then allow the vegetables enough time to turn crispy and brown. Once cooked, the mushrooms will look good as fresh.
The key to cooking frozen mushrooms, then, is to cook them immediately from the freezer. If you're used to thawing frozen food, you may be tempted to give the mushrooms some time to defrost, but doing so can actually inhibit their final texture and increase their sogginess.
Fry frozen mushrooms on the stove without defrosting
When cooking mushrooms directly from the freezer, it's important to remember that mushrooms already have a significant amount of water that gets released while they cook. If they have the chance to thaw, even more water will be released. Cooking them immediately after retrieving them from the freezer minimizes their ability to turn soggy, adding heat right away.
Granted, home-frozen or store-bought frozen mushrooms – even when cooked right from the freezer – won't have as ideal a texture as fresh ones, as they will likely have a slightly softer consistency. You should therefore plan your frozen mushroom-based dishes strategically; the frozen food is typically best when masked within dishes, rather than as a standalone side.
For inspiration, try a hearty soup like cream of mushroom or shittake mushroom soup, both of which allow mushrooms to shine while embracing an already softer, liquid-based texture. When in doubt, you can't beat a mushroom and garlic risotto — or a comforting beef and mushroom stroganoff. Or head to our best mushroom recipes article to browse more recipe inspiration. What's certain is that a freezer stocked with mushrooms gives you plenty of opportunity for an easy umami-packed meal.