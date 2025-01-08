The Best Way To Cook Crispy Mushrooms Straight From Frozen

Mushrooms are one of the most versatile ingredients. When sauteed, they not only brown nicely and turn aromatic but they also add instant umami flavor to an array of dishes. For example, you can use your favorite mushroom variety as an accompaniment to pasta or rice — or incorporate them as a vegetarian-friendly meat substitute in dishes like meatloaf. Equally easy to use, however, are frozen mushrooms. In fact, to revive mushrooms once frozen, you don't have to change anything about your stovetop cooking strategy but can instead treat your frozen mushrooms as though they were fresh to begin with.

Advertisement

Specifically, you want to saute frozen mushrooms in a frying pan. Ideally, that pan's temperature will be set somewhere between medium and high heat. Once you add either butter or oil, cook your mushrooms as you normally would. Typically, it's best to wait until there's no more water in your pan and then allow the vegetables enough time to turn crispy and brown. Once cooked, the mushrooms will look good as fresh.

The key to cooking frozen mushrooms, then, is to cook them immediately from the freezer. If you're used to thawing frozen food, you may be tempted to give the mushrooms some time to defrost, but doing so can actually inhibit their final texture and increase their sogginess.