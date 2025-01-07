Here's How Long You Can Keep A Fresh Ham Bone To Make Soup Out Of

Winter months call for warm, comforting, flavorful soups. Soup is the perfect hibernation food because it can be prepared in large batches, is easily customizable, and can be very nourishing. One of the best ways to supercharge homemade soups is by using bones to make your broth. By simmering bones in water with spices, onions, garlic, carrots, and other aromatics, you can create a nutritious broth that has collagen, magnesium, zinc, protein, and a plethora of other nutrients that your body needs. Ham bones in particular can be great for making homemade broth and soups because they have rich, salty flavor and impart the same briny taste into any soup they are in.

Next time you're cooking a ham, don't toss the precious ham bone in the trash. Instead, put the bone into a plastic food storage bag and squeeze out as much air as you can before sealing and putting in the freezer. If you have one on hand, use a vacuum sealer for an even better protection from your freezer's air. The bone should be good in the freezer for up to three months; after that point the flavor begins to deteriorate and it will be more susceptible to freezer burn. If you plan to make your soup within a day or two of removing the bone from your ham, then it's fine to store it in a plastic food storage bag in the refrigerator.