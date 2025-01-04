How To Bake Bread From Frozen Dough

If you're not a seasoned baker, you might be deterred from experimenting with making a homemade loaf of bread because of all the kneading, rising, and proofing that's required on a single day. However, there's a simple way to split all that work into manageable stages by freezing your dough after its first rise. This convenient technique means you can prepare, knock back, and shape your dough up to a month in advance until you're ready to bake it. You just have to remember to defrost it properly and allow it to rise again before placing it in a preheated oven.

Begin by spreading your frozen, shaped dough out on a lined baking sheet before placing the whole lot in the fridge to defrost (if thawing a loaf, simply put the pan you froze it in directly on the shelf). In bakery lingo, the process of defrosting frozen dough slowly in a controlled environment is called retarding. This trick give you a little more flexibility to bake your bread at a time that suits you and improves the flavor of the final bake. Once defrosted, remove your dough from the fridge and let it come up to room temperature so it can benefit from a final rise, known as the proofing stage. This step is vital because it gives the gluten in the bread dough time to relax, resulting in a loaf or boule with a tender crumb and light, open texture. Then bake your bread as normal.

