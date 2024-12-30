The Most Interesting Shot In NYC Is Inspired By Korean Chicken Soup

Soup drinkers and shot drinkers in New York City, rejoice: Your Venn diagram with each other is now just a circle. At Orion Bar in Brooklyn, a large jug sits behind the bar filled with samgyetang-infused soju, the Korean spirit made from fermented rice. The clear, slightly green-tinted soju is inspired by its namesake Korean chicken soup, made with ginseng, jujube, and garlic. Light and nutritious and enjoyed during the summer months in Korea, samgyetang starts with a cornish hen stuffed with glutinous rice that is simmered until tender, then topped with green onions and served with a side of cubed radish kimchi.

The Samgyetang Ju shot, while not made with the soup itself, still manages to include all its cozy flavors. Irene Yoo, co-owner of Orion's Bar, told Punch she uses samgyetang herbs, which can be found as a soup kit at Korean supermarkets, to give the soju shot its signature herbaceous flavor.

On the Orion Bar drinks menu, the Samgyetang Ju shot can be enjoyed in two ways. The first is as a single infusion shot for $6. The second, and more energetic version, is in the Soju Energy Bomb for $9, which is the soup-infused soju shot served alongside a 3.4-ounce bottle of Bacchus D, a Korean energy drink.