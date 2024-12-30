The Most Interesting Shot In NYC Is Inspired By Korean Chicken Soup
Soup drinkers and shot drinkers in New York City, rejoice: Your Venn diagram with each other is now just a circle. At Orion Bar in Brooklyn, a large jug sits behind the bar filled with samgyetang-infused soju, the Korean spirit made from fermented rice. The clear, slightly green-tinted soju is inspired by its namesake Korean chicken soup, made with ginseng, jujube, and garlic. Light and nutritious and enjoyed during the summer months in Korea, samgyetang starts with a cornish hen stuffed with glutinous rice that is simmered until tender, then topped with green onions and served with a side of cubed radish kimchi.
The Samgyetang Ju shot, while not made with the soup itself, still manages to include all its cozy flavors. Irene Yoo, co-owner of Orion's Bar, told Punch she uses samgyetang herbs, which can be found as a soup kit at Korean supermarkets, to give the soju shot its signature herbaceous flavor.
On the Orion Bar drinks menu, the Samgyetang Ju shot can be enjoyed in two ways. The first is as a single infusion shot for $6. The second, and more energetic version, is in the Soju Energy Bomb for $9, which is the soup-infused soju shot served alongside a 3.4-ounce bottle of Bacchus D, a Korean energy drink.
The Samgyetang Ju shot is a warm and herbal tipple
Sidle up to the bar at Orion and order yourself the Samgyetang Ju shot any way you like — on its own or with the energy drink chaser. A deep inhale of the soju shot will introduce you to just how light this infusion really is. It's herbaceous and fresh, with gentle notes of ginger and toasted rice.
The first part of the sip has some immediate sweetness, followed by warm spices. A little bit of citrus, ginseng, and licorice, as well as some slight creaminess coat the palate. Drinking this is like having a small cup of herbal tea — bright and inviting while also enveloping you in warmth as you go back for sip after sip. Close your eyes and take another sip, and you can imagine how soothing and delicious this would be as a hot soup. Smooth and refreshing, even at room temperature this is definitely something worth sipping on to cure all that ails you.
Whether you choose to go the solo shot route or want to kick things up a notch with the side of Bacchus D, you're bound to enjoy yourself. This is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating shots in New York City.