The Worst Canned Coffee Brand Tastes Like Nothing But Cream And Sugar

When it comes to canned coffee, not all brands deliver a satisfying brew. Tasting Table ranked 14 popular canned coffee brands, and at the bottom of our ranking was a product that left much to be desired. Instead of the full-bodied, robust taste you would expect, International Delight serves up a cloyingly sweet mix of cream and sugar with barely a whisper of coffee flavor. Sure, it might appeal to those who prefer their coffee disguised as dessert, but for anyone looking for the bold taste of actual coffee beans, it's a letdown.

Advertisement

What's more, the sugar content in many canned coffee drinks is worth noting. The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugars to no more than 36 grams per day for men and 25 grams for women, yet overly sweetened options like this brand can easily exceed those limits. International Delight's canned coffees average between 28 to 29 grams of added sugar per can, which can quickly put you over the recommended daily intake.