The Worst Canned Coffee Brand Tastes Like Nothing But Cream And Sugar
When it comes to canned coffee, not all brands deliver a satisfying brew. Tasting Table ranked 14 popular canned coffee brands, and at the bottom of our ranking was a product that left much to be desired. Instead of the full-bodied, robust taste you would expect, International Delight serves up a cloyingly sweet mix of cream and sugar with barely a whisper of coffee flavor. Sure, it might appeal to those who prefer their coffee disguised as dessert, but for anyone looking for the bold taste of actual coffee beans, it's a letdown.
What's more, the sugar content in many canned coffee drinks is worth noting. The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugars to no more than 36 grams per day for men and 25 grams for women, yet overly sweetened options like this brand can easily exceed those limits. International Delight's canned coffees average between 28 to 29 grams of added sugar per can, which can quickly put you over the recommended daily intake.
What to look for in a great canned coffee
With ready-to-drink coffee sales over $30 billion in 2024, per Statista, it's clear consumers crave convenience without sacrificing quality. But what separates the best canned coffees from the rest? Start with strength. The best canned coffees offer bold, deep notes that let the coffee shine, even with added creamers or syrups.
For a strong cup, look for options labeled "cold brew" (coffee brewed slowly with cold water for a smoother, less acidic taste) or "espresso-style" (a concentrated, intense brew). Cold immersion brewing, in particular, enhances maltiness, creating a smooth, silky finish with naturally sweet and roasted undertones.
Pop & Bottle's Cold Brew variety came in at #4 on our list and is a prime example of a great canned coffee. It delivers a robust, unsweetened flavor that stays true to coffee's base profile. Made with no refined sugar, it is organic, dairy-free, and packed with wholesome nutrients. Always check labels for real, high-quality ingredients and avoid artificial additives. Ultimately, the best canned coffee blends exceptional taste with convenience.