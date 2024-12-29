The Absolute Best Cut Of Pork For Tacos Al Pastor

Savory, smoky, with just a hint of sweetness, tacos al pastor have been holding their place as the reigning taco for some time, even with the increased popularity of birria. Tacos al pastor, a traditional Mexican dish dating back to the early 1900s, differ slightly from carnitas and birria tacos. They are traditionally cooked on a vertical spit as opposed to being braised, and the meat isn't pulled like birria or carnitas; it becomes thinly shaved pieces of deliciously seasoned pork. Because vertical spits aren't that accessible, recipes for al pastor have been easily replicated in a slow cooker or on a grill with just as much success. But which cut of meat should you use? According to Chef Marc Marrone, pork shoulder works best with tacos al pastor.

When we caught up with Marrone, executive chef of the Austin, Texas, eatery Arriba Abajo, he advised using pork shoulder because "it has the best intermuscular fat to keep it from drying out during the cooking process, and has the muscle fibers to hold up to the marinade." Because al pastor is generously seasoned and marinated, pork shoulder is also the best vehicle for standing up to the acid from the vinegar and pineapple, and the marbling of fat in pork shoulder beautifully absorbs and re-distributes the flavors of the spices in the dish.