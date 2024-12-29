How To Choose The Best Wine To Pair With Roasted Vegetables

Pairing red wine with beef and white wine with chicken is a rule of thumb you've likely heard before. However, this principle isn't much help if you're vegetarian or following a mostly plant-based diet and center your meals around vegetables, grains, and legumes. We spoke to Amy Racine, beverage director and partner at JF Restaurants, to get the scoop on the best wine to pair with roasted vegetables when dishes like oven-baked beets and chargrilled zucchini take the main stage at your table.

Advertisement

"The best red wine pairing for roasted vegetables depends on the specific vegetables involved," explains Racine. "If you are looking for a general option to cover a lot of ground, pinot noir, Beaujolais, and chardonnay offer delicate fruit flavors, low tannins, and moderate weight, respectively, which complement the earthy sweetness of roasted vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and beets."

"Utimately, the best way to choose a wine is to consider the flavors of the specific ingredient if you want it to really shine," she continues. "For example, you could pair any of the above with asparagus, but there is an ultimate pairing that can create a more meaningful experience. Grüner veltliner's herbal notes and subtle mineral touch enhance the asparagus's vegetal and earthy flavor."

Advertisement