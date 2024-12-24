How To Prevent Sliced Eggplant From Turning Black

Sliced eggplant that's started to discolor is safe to eat but it can look unsightly when it loses its fresh, creamy-colored appearance. This isn't much of a problem if you're planning on coating each slice in breadcrumbs and shallow frying them to make eggplant parmigiana because the brown spots are hidden from view. However, you may want to slow down the browning process if you're going to chargrill them for a salad, or simply want to chop them up early in advance of dinner to use in an array of eggplant recipes. Luckily there's a very easy way to prevent them from browning so quickly — submerging them in a solution of milk and water.

When eggplants are sliced, the cells inside their flesh are damaged and release an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase. When exposed to oxygen and the anthocyanin in the purple skin (the compound responsible for lending eggplants their characteristic hue), this enzyme causes the flesh to turn brown.

To prevent your eggplant slices from turning black, mix a splash of milk into a bowl of water and submerge them in the liquid. This move reduces the eggplant's exposure to oxygen, helping it to retain its natural color for longer (water contains oxygen but much less than the levels in the air). And secondly, the milk proteins in the liquid coat the exterior of the slices and curb the small amount of oxygen that is in the water from getting to the flesh.

