How To Turn Broken Phyllo Dough Into A Crave-Worthy Crunchy Snack
Phyllo dough is treasured for its irresistible flaky texture and versatility. It's the perfect base for both sweet and savory dishes, from a traditional spanakopita filled with spinach and feta cheese to a sweet and sticky baklava layered with toasted nuts and honey. But while phyllo's delicate, flaky crunch makes it such a showstopping ingredient, its fragility is also its biggest weakness. The ultra-thin layers tear easily, especially when chilled. This is why you should be always be careful when thawing frozen phyllo dough. Mistakes happen, though, and sometimes you'll end up with a pile of broken phyllo pieces, rather than a completed dish. Don't worry, as these pieces can easily be turned into your new favorite two-ingredient snack.
TikTok user mariarengi shared how you can turn your broken phyllo dough pieces into buttery, crunchy phyllo rolls. To begin, liberally coat your broken phyllo dough pieces with melted butter using a pastry brush. Then, tightly roll up each piece of buttered phyllo dough. As you go, place each roll onto a sheet of aluminum foil or a small toaster oven tray. To maximize the crunch of each phyllo roll, brush more melted butter on top until thoroughly coated. Place the prepared rolls into a toaster oven for a couple minutes until lightly browned and crispy. The rolls are light and filled to the brim with delicious, buttery goodness. They're so satisfying, it's almost impossible to just have one.
How to customize your rolled phyllo snacks
With just two ingredients, these buttery and crunchy phyllo rolls are the perfect blank slate for customization. For a savory snack, you can coat the phyllo rolls with parmesan or pecorino romano cheese before toasting for a burst of melty, umami flavor. You can also brush the rolls in garlic butter or toss them in za'atar or smoked paprika before toasting for an elevated twist with nuanced flavors. After toasting, you can even sprinkle on some everything bagel seasoning or coat with a balsamic glaze. When it comes to savory dips, hummus is always a favorite, as are tzatziki and marinara sauce, but you can always make a homemade baba ghanoush dip or a homemade pub cheese.
If you're looking for a sweet treat, the options are just as exciting. You can dust the rolls in powdered sugar and cinnamon after they've been toasted, or drizzle them in honey for a baklava-inspired bite. You can also dip the rolls in melted chocolate for some chocolate-dipped rolled phyllo dough. If you're coating the rolls in chocolate, try adding some crushed pistachio pieces or crushed walnuts on top to add an extra depth of flavor. For sweet dips, caramel sauce is a tried-and-true classic, but a sweet yogurt dip or homemade fruit compote will go wonderfully with the buttery richness of the toasted phyllo rolls.