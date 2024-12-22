How To Turn Broken Phyllo Dough Into A Crave-Worthy Crunchy Snack

Phyllo dough is treasured for its irresistible flaky texture and versatility. It's the perfect base for both sweet and savory dishes, from a traditional spanakopita filled with spinach and feta cheese to a sweet and sticky baklava layered with toasted nuts and honey. But while phyllo's delicate, flaky crunch makes it such a showstopping ingredient, its fragility is also its biggest weakness. The ultra-thin layers tear easily, especially when chilled. This is why you should be always be careful when thawing frozen phyllo dough. Mistakes happen, though, and sometimes you'll end up with a pile of broken phyllo pieces, rather than a completed dish. Don't worry, as these pieces can easily be turned into your new favorite two-ingredient snack.

TikTok user mariarengi shared how you can turn your broken phyllo dough pieces into buttery, crunchy phyllo rolls. To begin, liberally coat your broken phyllo dough pieces with melted butter using a pastry brush. Then, tightly roll up each piece of buttered phyllo dough. As you go, place each roll onto a sheet of aluminum foil or a small toaster oven tray. To maximize the crunch of each phyllo roll, brush more melted butter on top until thoroughly coated. Place the prepared rolls into a toaster oven for a couple minutes until lightly browned and crispy. The rolls are light and filled to the brim with delicious, buttery goodness. They're so satisfying, it's almost impossible to just have one.

