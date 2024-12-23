Jacques Pépin's Butter Tip For Quicker Crepes

Making light crepes with those unmistakable crispy edges and pillowy centers requires just the right setup. Efficiency is key here. But there's absolutely nothing to be intimidated about with this versatile and classic French pancake that can be made with both sweet and savory fillings. A warm, perfect crepe wrapped around something delicious, like creamy, crockpot chicken marsala or pineapple dulce de leche crepes is truly an experience. The subtle, buttery richness of a crepe complements almost any filling you can imagine, and there's one surefire way to incorporate it with ease every time you make crepes.

On PBS' "American Masters," Jacques Pépin explains it best, saying, "In a medium bowl, combine flour, half of the milk, egg, salt, and sugar and mix until smooth. Add the rest of the milk, two tablespoons of water, if needed, and the melted butter from the pan to make a thin batter." Yes, he says to melt the butter in the pan. It's efficient because the pan is greased with the melted butter, and the melted butter is used in the recipe.

Melting the butter for crepe batter also distributes flavor evenly (bonus points if you want to make brown butter for your crepes) and keeps them moist, but be sure to follow the recipe. Too much butter, and you'll wind up with a spongy semblance of a pancake. And pancakes, even thin, fancy French ones, shouldn't be complicated. They should only be delicate, delicious, and simple.

