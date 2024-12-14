Add One Ingredient For A Creamy Spin On Store-Bought Italian Dressing

Store-bought Italian dressing is perfect for drizzling over salads and using as a perky marinade for meats. You can even substitute compound butter with Italian dressing to make aromatic garlic bread. However, you might occasionally want all the classic flavors of an Italian dressing, such as fragrant garlic, warm oregano, and zesty lemon, in a creamier consistency so it remains emulsified and can cling better to greens and potato salad. For a creamy spin on store-bought Italian dressing, consider combining it with a couple of dollops of mayonnaise — like this classic Hellmann's Mayo — to make a thicker, richer coating for coleslaw and tuna salad, or a lively spread to slather on grilled cheese and hoagies.

While you could bind your Italian dressing with other common emulsifiers, such as mustard, honey, or tahini, these ingredients bring their own assertive qualities to the table, such as heat, sweetness, and nuttiness, which could overpower the herby, garlicky character of your Italian vinaigrette. Mayo, on the other hand, is a mellow-flavored surfactant that creates a bond between the oil and vinegar in a standard Italian dressing, keeping it stable and creamy for longer without overpowering its personality. It creates a smooth dressing with heaps of body that dampens down the tartness of the vinegar. Plus, there's likely a jar of the good stuff sitting in your fridge, ready to transform your store-bought vinaigrette into a luscious dip for a plate of crudité. All you need to do is incorporate a splash of dressing into some mayo and stir.

