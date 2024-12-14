A Latke Bar Is The Ultimate Cheat Code For Great Hanukkah Parties
Devouring a fresh latke — too hot to handle even — is an experience no one should miss. These lightly fried potato pancakes go straight from the fryer to eagerly awaiting mouths because that's when they're perfect. Rich in taste and tradition, latkes are celebrated with family and friends during Hanukkah, but it's no secret that you can enjoy them any time of the year.
It's always good to keep a classic latke recipe memorized and then, like a boss, you can get creative with the assignment. Whether an intimate or lively holiday event is in the works, or perhaps Sunday brunch, these hot little numbers are versatile and completely customizable. Cheat-code status is more than appropriate here because it's a delicious and fun way to honor culture through cuisine.
Latke bars are crowd-pleasers, and the best part is that it's relatively easy to pull the whole thing off with aplomb. Just remember two things: Follow your latke recipe and don't fret. You can keep them warm in a 200-degree oven and replenish them as needed (because you will need to keep them coming). Warm latkes will remain crispy on the outside and tender on the inside for about half an hour. Also remember that tradition plays a pivotal role here, and options are always welcome. With thoughtful planning, a latke bar can accommodate religious restrictions and dietary preferences too.
Make it a luscious kosher spread with apple sauce and more
Before potatoes were common to Jewish cuisine, latke recipes began as savory cheese fritters during the Middle Ages. Apple sauce is a kosher topping honoring local produce and a reminder that some of our Jewish friends do not eat dairy and meat together. Apples are symbols of hope and hardiness, an extra-warm welcome to a latke spread, especially apple sauces that are fruity and tart instead of overly sweet. The acid in them helps cut through the oil used to fry the latkes.
While not a traditional or kosher topping for latkes specifically, lox (smoked salmon) and cream cheese with bagels is an American staple with an NYC melting-pot history and lots of Jewish roots. Because of this, they've become a popular topping for latkes, too, especially with capers and fresh dill. You can even make the best DIY everything bagel seasoning to serve along with them. Chopped chives are a great addition as well. For a really respectful rager, don't forget this cute Teenyyou latke server, an excellent gift for your host or to add to your collection of holiday serving pieces.
Dig into your family recipes for more fun latke topping ideas
If it tastes great on a potato, then it's perfect for a latke, and that includes your favorite family recipes. Hannukah is very much about family and community, so sharing regional and heirloom recipes is fair game and a delightfully delicious idea. This classic pimento cheese recipe comes to mind; it's another truly all-American treat, with a particular fondness in the South.
Or take your inspiration up a different road, with this Buffalo wing sauce recipe that you can serve with blue cheese crumbles for some zesty latkes that could easily replace chicken wings. More vegetables can be a hit, too, like sauteed mushrooms with a little dollop of pesto. Try serving them all alongside these 17 Hanukkah foods from around the world if you're looking for more ideas to round out the perfect holiday celebration.
Creativity can also be extended to the latkes themselves, by using sweet potatoes (for a lower-carb option) or other root vegetables, which are all perfect for frying. There are a few basics to keep in mind with your frying oil too: Use an oil with a high smoke point, like vegetable, canola, or peanut oil, and use enough to cover the pan at least ¼ of an inch. Roman Jews have been known to use olive oil to fry latkes for ages, so there are many paths here. Choose the one that transforms your next dining experience with friends and family into an interactive and cultural treat.