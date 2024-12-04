Make Store-Bought Pie Look Homemade With A Quick Torching
Store-bought pies are such a time-saver. However, pick up a pumpkin pie from the supermarket and every identical batch tastes and looks like it was made on a factory line; they simply don't have that homespun, cozy quality. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make a store-bought pie look homemade that lends it an inviting appearance and oodles of welcome texture in mere seconds — scatter some sugar over it and blowtorch the surface to create a crunchy creme brulee-like crust that can be cracked with a spoon.
The secret is to keep your blowtorch at a distance to begin with (you can buy one inexpensively online that's specifically designed for desserts and easy to operate, like this Sondiko torch). Then slowly move it closer to the surface until you reach the perfect spot where the granulated sugar you've evenly distributed on top begins to melt and gently color. Take care to move on to a new section as soon as the sugar has caramelized; any longer and your sugar topping will burn, causing it to taste bitter. Bear in mind that while blowtorches are great for browning the surface without getting extra heat inside the pie, it's best to stay away from the edges to avoid burning your crust. When the sugary topping has cooled you should be left with a trio of textural layers; a tender pastry base, a rich, creamy filling, and finally the sweet, sugary crunch of the almost glass-like brulee finish.
The best pies to torch brulee style
The best types of pie to brulee are those made with a custard or buttery filling. This is because the custardy skin allows the sugar to sit neatly on the set surface without being absorbed into the body of the dessert. Furthermore, the custard won't melt into a puddle under the fierce heat of a blowtorch, like a filling made with whipped cream. We recommend employing this technique on pumpkin pie, custard pie, and chess pie (similar to a custard pie with the textural addition of cornmeal). It also works brilliantly on key lime pies or a Tarte au citron, lending them both some welcome sweetness against the tang of their citrusy fillings.
Another simple way to make a store-bought pie look homemade is to dust it with powdered sugar. This little trick takes seconds but endows a pie with a delicate touch of sophisticated beauty. You can also lay fruit over your pie (which will cut through the richness of a particularly super-sweet filing and give it a fresher appearance) or pile on some homemade meringue and toast the tips with your torch. Why not try Ina Garten's presentation tip for serving a slice of cake and spread a circle of jam over your serving plate before setting your wedge of pie on top?