Make Store-Bought Pie Look Homemade With A Quick Torching

Store-bought pies are such a time-saver. However, pick up a pumpkin pie from the supermarket and every identical batch tastes and looks like it was made on a factory line; they simply don't have that homespun, cozy quality. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make a store-bought pie look homemade that lends it an inviting appearance and oodles of welcome texture in mere seconds — scatter some sugar over it and blowtorch the surface to create a crunchy creme brulee-like crust that can be cracked with a spoon.

The secret is to keep your blowtorch at a distance to begin with (you can buy one inexpensively online that's specifically designed for desserts and easy to operate, like this Sondiko torch). Then slowly move it closer to the surface until you reach the perfect spot where the granulated sugar you've evenly distributed on top begins to melt and gently color. Take care to move on to a new section as soon as the sugar has caramelized; any longer and your sugar topping will burn, causing it to taste bitter. Bear in mind that while blowtorches are great for browning the surface without getting extra heat inside the pie, it's best to stay away from the edges to avoid burning your crust. When the sugary topping has cooled you should be left with a trio of textural layers; a tender pastry base, a rich, creamy filling, and finally the sweet, sugary crunch of the almost glass-like brulee finish.

