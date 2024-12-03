Ina Garten's Drink Order When Trying New Cocktail Bars

Ina Garten knows as much about drinks as she does meals — and has, of course, her own personal preferences when it comes to cocktails. For instance, she likes to add vodka to pomegranate spritzers, and watermelon to mojitos. When she's the one ordering a drink, however, she typically prefers to keep things simple. Garten's go-to order when trying out a new bar is a classic cocktail and a bar mainstay — a whiskey sour. Garten shared in a 2016 interview with Punch the she uses the cocktail to compare different bars.

Garten — who can't stand making single-serving cocktails – seeks out whiskey sours not only because she likes them, but because she also believes they indicate a bar's prowess. She told Punch that she and her husband orchestrated a bar crawl with friends in Paris, some decade ago. At every stop on that French bar crawl, they ordered a whiskey sour, which she used to gauge just how well she liked each stop.

Indeed, a whiskey sour is the perfect drink to order at a new bar, as it's a classic cocktail that most places will serve. Yet it's also one that requires a delicate touch and skill, so as to gauge a bar's prowess. As for what, exactly, goes into the drink? A whiskey sour keeps things simple with just a few ingredients, best combined with enough finesse to impress the Barefoot Contessa herself.

