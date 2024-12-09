Sunny Anderson's Unconventional Secret Ingredient For Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is a Southern staple on barbecue menus; the slow-cooked meat can be seasoned with dry rub, smoked, cooked down in sauce, or a combination of all of the above. While most of us don't have the time or equipment to smoke a pork shoulder, a slow cooker does the job beautifully, and if you have the right seasonings and ingredients, you can achieve some pit master-perfect pulled pork. You can use your favorite store-bought barbecue sauce, a pre-made pork rub seasoning like Traeger Grills, or throw together some simple ingredients you probably already have on hand. Food Network's Sunny Anderson, co-host of "The Kitchen," goes all-in on her pulled pork with only four ingredients, and the unconventional one is peanut butter.

Anderson starts with a pork shoulder, salt and pepper, and some cumin. She uses the spice as a dry rub, and recommends vigorously rubbing the meat on all sides before placing it in your slow cooker. In a separate bowl, she combines salsa, more cumin, and the peanut butter. It may seem unusual, but the addition will create a richness that will not only lend a creamy texture to the sauce, but also add a sweet, nutty flavor that complements the cumin as it cooks into the pulled pork. Anderson cooks the meat on high for eight hours, allows it to cool, and shreds it with forks before serving. You can throw on scallions for color, and serve it up with some of the extra sauce.