The Nashville Restaurant Nestled In A Jaw-Dropping, 120-Year-Old Train Station

There are ordinary restaurants, and then there are holders of history with stories to tell. When dining and drinking in those deeply historic places, get ready for an experience like no other. In this case, it's the dramatically ornate, Richardsonian Romanesque architecture of Union Station in Nashville, where diners dig deep into the food, drink, and astounding ambiance of days gone by. Since its opening in 1900, the once-bustling train station served as a major intersection for the nation's unfolding events. Trains which stopped there transported tens of thousands of young soldiers bound for World War II service on foreign soil.

Now a hotel, the station once served as a center for eight railroads connecting America, and hosted the likes of Al Capone, Mae West, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and countless other name-fame travelers. The enormous limestone fireplace in the lobby now crackles and glows as a cozy backdrop and gathering spot for dining or imbibing at Stationary restaurant and The Bar Car cocktail lounge, which spills out into the grand lobby.

On my sojourn inside the Union Station Nashville Yards hotel, I joined fellow time-struck travelers in the early evening, sipping on the iconic Azalean cocktail made with carefully curated single-barrel whiskey from Jack Daniels, whose famous Lynchburg distillery sits less than two hours away. It's impossible not to marvel at the 65-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling, original bas-relief panels, limestone arches, century-old Tiffany-style stained glass, carved mythological creatures, and gold-accented "angels of commerce" depicting travel across the centuries, from chariots to locomotives.

