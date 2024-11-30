Ina Garten's Favorite Chocolate Chip Brand Is One Of Ours Too
When it comes to baking, few have the culinary prowess of Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa. Her simple yet elegant recipes have won the hearts of food enthusiasts everywhere. One of her beloved treats? Chocolate chunk cookies. And when answering a fan question on her website about her favorite brand of chocolate to use in her famous cookie recipe, Garten revealed that she reaches for none other than Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chunks.
This choice makes perfect sense. Nestlé Toll House has been a staple in kitchens around the world for more than 75 years, known for its well-regarded reputation, easy accessibility, and consistent quality. Garten's endorsement of the brand not only reflects her own love for the iconic morsels but also aligns with many homebakers who rely on them for their own sweet creations. In her recipe for Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Garten keeps things simple yet classic. She combines the creamy richness of butter and sugars with high-quality dry ingredients and folds in the chocolate chunks and chopped walnuts to create a perfectly balanced dough. A quick bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit yields cookies that are golden on the edges, irresistibly chewy in the center, and studded with melty chocolate.
It's no surprise that we're fans, too. In Tasting Table's latest ranking of 15 chocolate chip brands, we've placed Nestlé Toll House at an impressive #4 spot. Though Nestle is solid, how did it measure up against other chocolate chip brands in our ranking?
The sweetest showdown
After taste-testing several, we've honed in on our top three favorites. Let's break down what makes them the best of the best. At #3 is Trader Joe's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips. Priced affordably at $3.99 for a 12-ounce package, these chips are a fantastic choice for those with dietary restrictions, as they're both gluten and dairy-free. Beyond these benefits, our reviewer noted subtle hints of toffee or nuts, that were reminiscent of savoring high-end coffee.
Our #2 spot in the ranking goes to Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips. Known for their premium quality, these chips are a step up in flavor and packaging. Their silky smooth melt sets them apart, creating a perfect cookie with an even, velvety texture that bakers love. Wrapped in their iconic gold packaging, Ghirardelli elevates any baked good or even stand-alone as a snack.
Finally, at #1, Guittard's Super Cookie Chocolate Chip Chunks takes the crown. Established in 1898, Guittard has a long legacy of producing premium chocolate. Although they come in at a higher price point, their fair-trade certified, kosher ingredients make them a standout in both baking and ethical sourcing. Guittards commitment to sustainability continues to make them a preferred choice.
Feeling inspired? You can try Ina Garten's famous chocolate chunk cookies using Nestlé Toll House or whichever of these top-ranked brands speaks to you. Check out her blog for the full recipe and enjoy!