Ina Garten's Favorite Chocolate Chip Brand Is One Of Ours Too

When it comes to baking, few have the culinary prowess of Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa. Her simple yet elegant recipes have won the hearts of food enthusiasts everywhere. One of her beloved treats? Chocolate chunk cookies. And when answering a fan question on her website about her favorite brand of chocolate to use in her famous cookie recipe, Garten revealed that she reaches for none other than Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chunks.

This choice makes perfect sense. Nestlé Toll House has been a staple in kitchens around the world for more than 75 years, known for its well-regarded reputation, easy accessibility, and consistent quality. Garten's endorsement of the brand not only reflects her own love for the iconic morsels but also aligns with many homebakers who rely on them for their own sweet creations. In her recipe for Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Garten keeps things simple yet classic. She combines the creamy richness of butter and sugars with high-quality dry ingredients and folds in the chocolate chunks and chopped walnuts to create a perfectly balanced dough. A quick bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit yields cookies that are golden on the edges, irresistibly chewy in the center, and studded with melty chocolate.

It's no surprise that we're fans, too. In Tasting Table's latest ranking of 15 chocolate chip brands, we've placed Nestlé Toll House at an impressive #4 spot. Though Nestle is solid, how did it measure up against other chocolate chip brands in our ranking?