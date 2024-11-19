How To Get Rezzies To Carnegie Deli And Temple Bar's Deli After Dark NYC Pop-Up

Carnegie Deli has always been known for its world-famous deli items, from moist corned beef and pastrami to pillow-soft potato knishes. Now, it will be known for one more thing: really good cocktails. This December, in celebration of National Repeal Day, Carnegie Deli and Temple Bar are teaming up to transport New Yorkers back to the golden, post-Prohibition era of New York City, complete with drinks and snacks to match the occasion.

Advertisement

The "Deli After Dark" retro pop-up experience at Temple Bar (332 Lafayette Street) will start on December 2, 2024, and culminate on National Repeal Day, which is December 5, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. Reservations can be made on Resy starting on November 19. The limited-time collaboration is re-imagining Carnegie Deli's menu items as specialty cocktails and bites with a creative, modern twist, prepared by the experts at Temple Bar. While this may not seem like the most obvious of mashups, Carnegie Deli and Temple Bar are both deeply rooted in New York City history.

Opened in 1937, Carnegie Deli and its over-sized sandwiches have garnered quite the celebrity fan base, from Adam Sandler and Steven Spielberg to the late Robin Williams, among many others. Temple Bar, long considered one of New York City's first "grown up" cocktail bars, opened its doors in 1989 and was host to the likes of Chuck Close and Lauren Hutton in its landmark NoHo location. Following its closure in 2017, Temple Bar re-opened in 2021 and has become a home to expertly crafted cocktails and a taste of old-school New York charm.

Advertisement