The Toshiba Mini Fryer Offers Big Things In A Small Package

The air fryer has become a staple in households over the last few years for its ability to easily and quickly crisp up frozen foods or cook typically fried foods, like chicken wings, in a fraction of the time, and without needing to heat a pot of oil for deep-frying. Like any appliance, of course, not all air fryers are created equal. In my professional experience as a recipe developer, I've worked with a multitude of air fryers, from small units to large, heavy double-basket models, and I've found plenty of inconsistent cooking across brands.

When asked to test and review the Toshiba Air Fryer, I was expecting a solid experience, and that is exactly what happened. Toshiba has been innovating since 1875, when it created Japan's first incandescent light bulb, and has since become a well-known and well-respected name in home appliances and consumer electronics. The Toshiba Air Fryer avoided the pitfalls I've experienced with other air fryers. The sleek design boasts an easy-to-use display with digital touch features, a large knob to navigate the settings, and a roomy 5.5-quart basket that cleans up like a dream.

More good news: This handy dandy device is marked down from $99.99 to only $68.99 on Amazon through Dec. 2.