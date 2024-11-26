Here's What To Know When You've Accidentally Drank Spoiled Milk

If you found yourself slurping that first spoonful of cereal or that first sip of latte only to notice a tart, putrid, or rotten flavor in your milk, don't stress. Eating expired food can certainly cause illness and is something to be careful of, but, in the case of milk past its prime, the first sip that helps you realize your error is usually the worst part. Most milk that is commercially available has been pasteurized, meaning it was heated to a temperature high enough to eliminate the majority of harmful bacteria present before getting bottled up and sold at your nearest grocery store. So, while guzzling half the carton could potentially cause food poisoning, one small sip of spoiled milk is unlikely to cause severe or even mild illness.

Milk is a staple in most kitchens and used in many recipes and dishes. Unfortunately, its shelf life is rather short. If the milk in your fridge has been opened, you can expect it to still be good for only a few days after the use by date. You can tell your milk has gone bad by utilizing your senses. Smell is usually the first indicator that something is off. You can also give your milk a visual inspection to check for any odd textures or colors, and, if all else fails, you can go in for a brave taste test. If these methods conclude with a verdict of spoiled milk, you don't have to just throw it away. However, if there is any visible mold, it's time to bid the carton farewell.