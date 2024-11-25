Ina Garten's Simple Tip For The Most Convenient Salad Dressing
Love eating salads but hate washing the fiddly paraphernalia that comes with making a vinaigrette? Then you need Ina Garten's convenient tip: Make your dressing in a clear measuring cup. "I actually make it in a measuring cup so I can measure and mix at the same time," she explains in an Instagram video.
The regular way to make a dressing is to measure the liquid ingredients individually and decant them into a bowl or lidded jar so they can be thoroughly combined with a fork or a good shake. Measuring each element is vital because you need to hit the perfect ratio of oil to counterbalance the tanginess of acidic components, like lemon juice or vinegar. While experienced cooks can eyeball this ratio, it's better to follow measurements if you're trying out a new recipe or haven't made many dressings before.
The awesome thing about making your vinaigrette in a glass measuring cup is that you can measure and combine all the ingredients in a single vessel. Simply pour (or squeeze in) your acid until it reaches the correct marker on the cup before topping it up with the right amount of good olive oil. For example, in the case of Garten's lemon vinaigrette, you'd add a quarter cup of lemon juice to your cup followed by half a cup of olive oil so the combined liquids reach the 3/4 cup mark. Then you can toss in your seasonings, like salt and pepper, and any aromatics, such as minced garlic, chili flakes, or anchovies before combining.
A mini whisk or immersion blender makes a smoother emulsion
Garten's streamlined technique is useful for another reason too — the mouth of the cup is wide enough for a mini whisk to be vigorously stirred inside its circumference, which means there's enough room to combine the oil and vinegar effectively until they create a smooth and satisfying emulsion. Moreover, a wide measuring cup is also big enough to accommodate an immersion blender if you're preparing a creamy-style dressing, like Green Goddess or ranch, that features mayo, fresh herbs, or chunkier aromatics. Getting the entire job done in one container allows you to bypass the bother of using a full-sized blender. Plus, the lip on the edge of the cup makes it easier to pour your homemade dressing directly over your salad without making any messy drips over your kitchen counter.
If you want to prep your salad in advance, Garten recommends pouring it into the base of your serving bowl and covering it with greens. The key is to loosely place the salad leaves on top without stirring them through the vinaigrette. Once you're ready to serve, simply toss the leaves through the dressing to coat them well. Alternatively, crisscross your salad tongs over the dressing before piling over your greens. The tongs will create a physical barrier between the leaves and the dressing, preventing them from getting soggy as they sit.