Ina Garten's Simple Tip For The Most Convenient Salad Dressing

Love eating salads but hate washing the fiddly paraphernalia that comes with making a vinaigrette? Then you need Ina Garten's convenient tip: Make your dressing in a clear measuring cup. "I actually make it in a measuring cup so I can measure and mix at the same time," she explains in an Instagram video.

Advertisement

The regular way to make a dressing is to measure the liquid ingredients individually and decant them into a bowl or lidded jar so they can be thoroughly combined with a fork or a good shake. Measuring each element is vital because you need to hit the perfect ratio of oil to counterbalance the tanginess of acidic components, like lemon juice or vinegar. While experienced cooks can eyeball this ratio, it's better to follow measurements if you're trying out a new recipe or haven't made many dressings before.

The awesome thing about making your vinaigrette in a glass measuring cup is that you can measure and combine all the ingredients in a single vessel. Simply pour (or squeeze in) your acid until it reaches the correct marker on the cup before topping it up with the right amount of good olive oil. For example, in the case of Garten's lemon vinaigrette, you'd add a quarter cup of lemon juice to your cup followed by half a cup of olive oil so the combined liquids reach the 3/4 cup mark. Then you can toss in your seasonings, like salt and pepper, and any aromatics, such as minced garlic, chili flakes, or anchovies before combining.

Advertisement