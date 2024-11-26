Why The New Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker Is A Big Black Friday Buy
One of the most consumed grains in the world, rice is the staple of many cuisines, including Indian, Japanese, and other Southeast Asian traditions. While humans are believed to have cultivated this grain as early as 9,000 years ago, we have yet to perfect the art of cooking it. Even the most experienced cook can run into issues with executing the perfect, fluffy grain of rice. From the type of rice and how much water to use to the size and shape of the pan it's cooked in and the ideal length of time to prepare it, this grain seems to require a kind of magician's touch to make flawlessly. That's why there is an appliance that exists dedicated solely to this task: the rice cooker.
Though many makes and models of rice cookers exist, some take up far too much valuable countertop real estate, cost a fortune, are inefficient, and are a huge pain to clean. Enter the Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker. Toshiba is a brand that has long been committed to the production of quality electronics and home appliances. Over its 70-year history, the company has perfected the rice cooker, creating a device that is guaranteed to produce premium rice every time. To find out what sets this rice cooker apart from the rest, read on for the full scoop.
Easy to use and amazingly versatile
The Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker is a state-of-the-art appliance that uses sophisticated moisture-sensing technology, known as Smart Fuzzy Logic, which automatically adjusts the cooking time and temperature to produce flawless rice, every time. The hands-off device is compact, portable, and versatile, having the capacity to produce a number of different types of grains and foods with the touch of just a few buttons.
Its eight cooking functions include White Rice, Quick Cook, Brown Rice, Mixed Grain, Slow Cook, Porridge, Cake, and Egg. The unit is capable of producing soups, stews, oatmeal, cakes, and more, helping to replace some of the other appliances you might commonly use in the kitchen.
Additionally, the Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker has a Warm/Reheat function that can maintain rice at a safe temperature for hours, so you can enjoy it throughout the day. And, if you want to just set it and forget it, the Programmable Delay Timer can be set to cook up to 24 hours in advance, giving you the flexibility to have a hot meal, on demand, anytime.
How does it work?
Before using the Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker, it is advisable to read the user manual carefully. The unit should be placed on the countertop with enough space to give it a clearance of 12 inches in any direction, preventing steam and heat emitted from damaging walls or cabinets. Other important notes to consider include only using the enclosed Rice Measure to guarantee the correct water-to-rice ratio and avoiding the use of metal utensils, which can damage the non-stick coating encasing the cooking pot.
To cook rice, measure up to 3 cups using the enclosed Rice Measure, pouring them directly into the cooking pot. If the rice requires rinsing, measure it before it is rinsed. Place the cooking pot on the countertop and add water to the appropriate fill line, which differs depending on what type of rice you are making. The amount of water can be adjusted based on your preferences. Never fill the rice cooker beyond the 3-cup limit.
Once the rice and water are added, close the lid of the unit and plug it in. Tap on the Menu button repeatedly to adjust the cooking function to the appropriate type of rice. Then tap the start button to commence cooking. The unit will beep three times once the rice is finished cooking. To use the Programmable Delay Timer function, tap on the Timer button and follow the instructions in the user manual before selecting Start. It's that easy!
The Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker is a cinch to clean
Before cleaning this unit, unplug it and allow it to cool completely before handling it. This rice cooker is not dishwasher safe, nor should the unit itself be submerged in water. All of its elements and exterior should be cleaned using a soft, damp cloth and mild dish soap. Do not use abrasive cleansers, vinegar, bleaching agents, steel wool, or harsh scrubbing brushes, as these may damage the cooking pot's non-stick coating. It is recommended that the cooking pot be cleaned between every use, and immediately after cooking rice that has any seasoning on it, which can damage the non-stick coating.
To clean the cooking pot, simply remove it and wash it in warm, soapy water using a soft cloth and nonabrasive cleanser. Dry the cooking pot and unit thoroughly with a soft cloth before reassembling them. Additionally, the Inner Lid and Vent are both detachable, making them easy to clean intermittently. Doing so will keep the unit functioning smoothly and will ensure proper venting.
Take care of all of your rice needs (and so much more!)
The Toshiba Mini Rice Cooker is ideal for cooking any kind of rice, white or brown, and long, short, or mixed grains. It can also be used with quick-cooking types of rice, as well as other grains, such as oats, quinoa, and hot breakfast cereals, such as Cream of Wheat. Some of the best rice dishes to produce with this unit include paella, a spin on fried rice, rice pudding, and even risotto.
Additionally, the Cake function enables you to bake a boxed cake mix to perfection, while the Egg function can produce a large batch of fluffy eggs that is sure to make Sunday brunch a hit. Lastly, the Slow Cook function is a particularly great feature, giving this appliance unique versatility and the capacity to feed a family with a unit that has a small footprint. You can whip up stews, soups, chili, and even make homemade chicken or beef stock. The possibilities are virtually endless with this all-in-one rice cooker.
It's time to get cooking
What really sets this rice cooker above its competitors is the Smart Fuzzy Logic technology. The ability of the cooker to sense the moisture level of the rice as it cooks is a game changer. Not only is the rice perfectly done, but it seems to have far more volume than when prepared on the stovetop. It adjusted seamlessly between long-grain basmati rice and short-grain Arborio rice, and the brown rice was soft yet retained that characteristic chewiness that makes it so satiating.
The space-saving aspect of this rice cooker is a huge bonus. It has a generous 3-cup capacity, yet it's small and lightweight enough that it's easy to maneuver using the built-in handle. While you can store this unit on the countertop, it isn't clunky and can be put away between uses without much effort, freeing up the kitchen for other tasks.
If you love rice but hate cooking it, this is the appliance for you. No more mess, fuss, or impossible-to-clean saucepans, and no more crunchy or mushy rice. Just perfectly cooked rice kernels, each and every time. This rice cooker is virtually foolproof to use. It has an easy-to-read and use LED smart digital panel display that is intuitive, allowing you to get creative with rice recipes. The multiple settings and Programmable Delay Timer function are incredibly simple to navigate and give this rice cooker a leg up on others on the market.