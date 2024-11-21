The Storage Hack To Help You Avoid Slimy Spinach At All Costs

Crisp baby spinach leaves make an awesome substitute for tender butterhead lettuce or arugula in a dressed salad. However, these deep green leaves are often sold in huge bags that are tricky to get through before they turn slimy. Fortunately, there's a simple storage hack that can help you avoid slimy spinach at all costs — washing and drying the leaves well before placing them in a paper-towel-lined container, ready for the crisper drawer.

Advertisement

Spinach decays in moist conditions, causing it to get slimy and give off an unpleasant odor, which is why it's vital to keep the leaves as dry as possible. Before washing your spinach, remove any yellowing, bruised, or wilted leaves as they could cause the fresher ones inside the bag to deteriorate faster. Place the leaves in a colander and give them a gentle wash under a running faucet before drying them in a salad spinner or scattering them over a sheet of paper towel to absorb excess water (put another sheet over the top and press down gently to soak up droplets on the top surface, however do this lightly to avoid bruising them). Once dry, put your spinach into a box that's been lined with more paper towel, making sure they have plenty of breathing room. Put an additional sheet on top to encase the leaves and guarantee moisture absorption from all angles before refrigerating. Then you can whip them out to prepare dishes like this scrumptious spinach salad made with roasted fennel.

Advertisement