The Store-Bought Shortcut Ina Garten Refuses To Buy

If you've binged a few episodes of "Barefoot Contessa," you've likely heard Ina Garten utter the phrase "store-bought is fine" while she whips up anything from garlic-roasted chicken to an old-fashioned apple crisp. A fan of cleverly combining good store-bought ingredients into homemade dishes, Garten is happy to cut a few corners as long as it doesn't curb on quality. However, according to what she shared with Today, there's one store-bought shortcut that she refuses to buy; grated Parmesan.

While a packet of grated Parmesan is convenient for lending a savory saltiness to pasta sauces, it's better to take the time to shred it yourself so you can be assured of its quality and origin. Garten told Today, "I actually always grate Parmesan myself, because when you buy it grated, you have no idea what you're getting. It could be something like Parmesan, and you want the real thing."

Indeed, you can't be certain whether a lesser grade of Parm has been used in a pre-shredded bag and neither can you know how long it's been sitting in that packaging on the grocery store shelf. Grating a wedge of Parmesan from scratch, however, guarantees that you're using a piece that's fresh and flavorful.

In a clip from Garten's "Barefoot Contessa" cooking show where she's making Parmesan chicken, she takes the time to chop her fresh wedge of Parmesan into chunks before grinding it up in a food processor. The entire process takes less than a minute because the internal blades are sharp enough to whizz through the hard texture of the cheese. The result is finely ground Parmesan that's perfect for evenly coating the chicken.