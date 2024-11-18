How To Turn Leftover Guacamole Into A Creamy Salad Dressing

The flavors in many popular make-ahead dips, like French onion and buffalo chicken, get better with time, which means you can safely leave the leftovers in the fridge to enjoy on another day. A leftover pot of guacamole, on the other hand, discolors and turns a brownish-grey as it sits, which leaves it looking so unappetizing that you might just toss it in the trash. However, instead of discarding your guac, consider breathing new life into it before it has the time to lose its inviting verdant hue, by transforming it into a creamy salad dressing.

The acidic lime coating the chunks of avocado in a guacamole reduces its exposure to oxygen, which hampers it from browning too quickly. All you need to do to turn it into a dressing is blitz it up in a blender with olive oil and a touch more acid, such as lemon, orange juice, or even buttermilk, to loosen its consistency and create a pourable emulsion. Doubling up on these common acids — that are already key components in a salad dressing — will stall the natural browning process that occurs within the avocado, giving your leftovers a second wind. As the guac features flavorful herbs, tomatoes, and aromatic onion, there's little else you need to add to make it sing, apart from tasting it for seasonings and balance. However, you might like to toss in a clove of garlic, some chili flakes, or a couple of anchovies to amp up its attitude.

