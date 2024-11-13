How To Cut Apples For The Best Pies

There's a crisp chill in the air, summer shorts have made way for cozy sweaters, and a hearty stew sounds far more comforting than a light salad. You know what that means: It's peak apple season, and apple pie should absolutely be on the menu. After you've chosen the perfect apple pie recipe, picked your apples, and made your homemade pie crust, you're left with a very important question: How do I prepare these apples?

Your apples need to be cut in order to cook through, for a filling that is brimming with sweet, tender apples rather than tough ones. No matter the type of apple you're baking with, you'll have to peel, core, seed, and slice them, either into big chunks, thin slices, or a smaller dice. Depending on how you decide to cut your apples, the finished pie product will be different.

For a thicker apple chunk, dice your apple quarters crosswise. If you go this route, your pie may require a longer baking time in the oven to ensure a fully cooked-through filling. Plus, if your apple chunks are differently sized, they may end up being a little al dente: Less tender with some noticeable bite.